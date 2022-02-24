How to start a solo public lobby for GTA Online on the PS4

Getting into a solo public lobby has become a standard procedure for most GTA Online players. This is to protect themselves from getting 'griefed' on a public server. Furthermore, completing delivery missions in a solo lobby is far less stressful than doing so in a multiplayer lobby.

There are different procedures for doing this on different platforms. The procedure is quite simple on PCs, but Xbox and PlayStation consoles have more alternatives. This article discusses how PS4 players can start a solo public session in the game.

Step-by-step guide on starting a solo public lobby in GTA Online for the PS4

GTA Online allows its players to start a solo session by default. However, this session locks out almost all of the necessary features in the game. Players can't carry out sales missions or supply runs, and hence, it is quite useless. To get over this restriction, players must make use of some simple exploits.

Here are some of the methods to get into a solo public lobby in the game. The first method takes advantage of PlayStation's settings:

To begin with, players must join a regular public session in GTA Online and open the console settings by pressing the PlayStation button on their controller.

Players must then navigate to Network > Set up an internet connection > Custom > MTU Settings > Manual, and change the MTU number to 800. Players must make sure not to change any other settings.

Now, when players attempt to re-join a public lobby by logging back into their game, it will be completely empty. They will, however, discover that they are permitted to do everything that is allowed in a regular public session.

Alternate method

An alternative method involves disrupting the flow of the internet connection:

Gamers must disconnect their ethernet cable from their PS4 console or WiFi router. They can also switch to a mobile hotspot and then turn on Airplane Mode (on the smartphone).

After staying disconnected for a few seconds, players must quickly reconnect their internet. They will be kicked out of the current lobby and placed in a new one.

Now, players must start the single-player Story mode, disconnect the cable again once it's loaded, and connect to a mobile hotspot (or WiFi).

Next, they must switch to a GTA Online public session and move to a building they own.

Finally, they must connect the cable back to the console, which kicks out all other players.

By following the methods listed above, players will be able to take part in the variety of content that GTA Online offers, without suffering at the hands of griefers.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan