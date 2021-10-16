Players will have a distinct advantage if they know how to swim underwater in GTA San Andreas.

This is the first game in the series to introduce swimming. GTA San Andreas players could safely traverse large bodies of water. However, they can still be dangerous if the player is not careful. Sometimes one can waste themselves trying to swim underwater.

Thankfully, the controls are easy to learn. Players should always keep it in mind when they go swimming. Whether it's a stealth mission or searching for oysters, this is a very important skill. Hopefully, this article will be a helpful guide on the game's swimming mechanics.

Here is how GTA San Andreas players can learn to swim underwater

GTA San Andreas players must learn how to swim underwater. This is crucial for missions like Amphibious Assault. Here are the basic controls for underwater swimming in GTA San Andreas.

Basic controls

GTA San Andreas has a dive button. If a player uses it in a body of water, they will submerge themselves. Here are the dive buttons for each main platform:

PlayStation : Circle

: Circle Xbox : B button

: B button PC: Left mouse

These are all the fire keys for each respective platform. Players can swim underwater once they dive. To move forward, they must press the sprint buttons. They are as follows:

PlayStation : X

: X Xbox : A button

: A button PC: Shift key

Players will swim in the direction they are facing. Be careful not to accidentally drown while underwater. If a player is near the surface, they will automatically rise. No further inputs are needed.

Avoid drowning by watching the oxygen meter

When a player tries to swim underwater, they will notice a light blue meter. It will be right above the red health bar. This represents their oxygen capacity. Once it runs out, the player will continuously take damage. They have a limited time to reach the surface. Otherwise, they will be wasted.

Oxygen meters are dependant on lung capacity. This was a new feature introduced in this game. Thankfully, GTA San Andreas allows players to train their lung capacity. By doing so, they can swim underwater for long periods of time. Water is only a threat if the player stays underneath for too long.

It can be easy to lose track of time when underwater. That's why it's important to work on this attribute.

How to increase lung capacity

To increase this particular skill, one must swim for a while. GTA San Andreas will record how long the player is underwater. Eventually, they will increase their overall lung capacity. They will begin to see results over time.

Players will need 5 percent lung capacity if they want to complete Amphibious Assault. They will also need more to collect difficult oysters. Players can go to any pool or beach to train. It's a useful skill in GTA San Andreas.

Also Read

Alternatively, players can also use cheats. It's the cheapest and fastest method.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul