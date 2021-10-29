How to transform into Bigfoot using peyote plants in GTA Online?

Rockstar Games has brought back Peyote plants to GTA Online for this year's Halloween event. Players can enjoy collecting it to transform their in-game character into many different and fun creatures. One of the beings they can transform into is Bigfoot.

There are 76 different locations where players can find the Peyote plant in GTA Online, but only one of them leads to users transforming into Bigfoot. Even finding the right plant won't do the job unless the highly specific conditions are met.

Consume a Peyote plant to turn into Bigfoot in GTA Online

For gamers to transform into Bigfoot, they need to locate the Peyote located at Grapeseed. Once they reach it, the plant is located at the base of Mount Chiliad in GTA Online, on the northeast outskirts of Grapeseed.

For players to find the plant, a few conditions must be met to transform into Bigfoot successfully. They need to get to the location between 3 am and 8 am while the weather is foggy. If users consume the plant, they will pass out and wake up as Bigfoot.

While the time of day is easy to handle, the weather in GTA Online is trickier. Weather changes every 16 days in-game, which is a little over 12 hours in real-time, and players need to be patient while for it to become foggy.

The myth of Bigfoot in GTA started back when GTA San Andreas was released. Many rumors were spread in the community, and many gamers wanted to find the urban legend.

Rockstar also indulged this conspiracy and added a way for fans to turn into the creature.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

For players to play as Bigfoot in GTA Online, they need to find the right Peyote plant and consume it under the right conditions. Fans have been able to play as Bigfoot in GTA Online for a while, but every year, the location of the Peyote plant changes.

Edited by Ravi Iyer