GTA Online likes to keep things fresh by providing its large player base with cool, new bonuses and items every week. Each weekly update in GTA Online follows a certain theme regarding discounts and bonuses. This week's seems to be Bikers DLC and extreme sports and stunts.

This week in GTA Online, players can earn $500,000 by completing Stunt Jumps and get Triple Rewards on Drop Zone, among other bonus activities. Parachute jobs will net the player 2x GTA$ and RP, which is good since many players might not be familiar with Dom Beasley's Parachute jobs.

Along with that, players also have the opportunity to unlock a new cosmetic item - the Bigness Jackal Sweater.

How to unlock the Bigness Jackal Sweater in GTA Online this week

To unlock the Bigness Jackal Sweater, all players must play a Parachute Job in GTA Online by April 14th. The item will be added to the player's wardrobe after the competition for the job.

To play a Parachute Job, approach the Parachute marker on the GTA Online map or select it from the Pause Menu's Job List. All Parachutes, Parachute Bags, and Parachute Smoke options are available for free throughout the week until Thursday.

Other great bonuses include a whopping $500k for completing five Stunt Jumps in the game by April 14th. The money will be automatically added to the player's Maze Bank Account by April 14.

Players can either use a bike or a car to complete these Stunt Jumps, a neat touch since some players might feel comfortable with a bike rather than a car.

This week's Podium Vehicle is the excellent Grotti Itali RSX, which was added to GTA Online as part of the Cayo Perico Heist update.

Players can try getting their hands on the sleek sports car in the Diamond Casino by spinning the Lucky Wheel once per day in GTA Online.