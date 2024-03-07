How to unlock Cluckin' Bell Cap in GTA Online this week (March 7 to March 13)

You can unlock a Cluckin' Bell Cap in GTA Online this week (March 7 to March 13) with the latest update. The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid is a new DLC that introduces a series of missions as well as some vehicles. Completing the heist-like mission series also allows you to unlock several rewards, including both monetary ones and items.

One of the pieces of apparel added to the update is the Cluckin' Bell Cap, and you can unlock it just like the other rewards in the new DLC. So here's a detailed guide on how you can unlock the Cluckin' Bell Cap in GTA Online this week.

Step-by-step guide to unlock Cluckin' Bell Cap in GTA Online this week

The latest GTA Online weekly update came with the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid DLC, and it introduces a new set of rewards. One of these is the Cluckin' Bell Cap, and to unlock it in GTA Online this week, you'll have to complete the Weekly Challenge. As seen in the embedded X post above, the weekly challenge during March 7-13, 2024, is to simply complete the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid finale, Scene of the Crime.

By doing this, you'll get a $100,000 bonus and acquire the Cluckin' Bell Cap. There are some other rewards and unlocks as well in GTA Online this week, such as:

$250,000 bonus for completing The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist as a leader for the first time. An additional $250,000 bonus for completing The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist as a goon for the first time.

The Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor available for purchase on completing Slush Fund as leader. Trade Price for the same unlocked on completing The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist as leader.

Vapid Benson (Cluckin' Bell) unlocked on completing Disorganized Crime as a leader.

The GTA Online update today also added some bonuses and discounts as is customary of weekly updates. In addition, the Career Progress Challenge, which has four different tiers, also allows you to unlock several rewards, which are as follows:

Tier 1: Cluckin' Bell Tee

Cluckin' Bell Tee Tier 2: Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor Livery

Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor Livery Tier 3: Strapz Bandana

Strapz Bandana Tier 4: Cluckin' Bell Outfit

The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid DLC has you take down a cartel-run cocaine operation hiding behind a Cluckin' Bell factory. You'll be contacted by Vincent Effenberger, the former Head of Security at The Diamond Casino & Resort, who is now an LSPD officer.

He needs your help in destroying the narcotics operation, which the corrupt cops at the LSPD are involved with. You can play the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid in GTA Online completely solo or with up to three other players.

