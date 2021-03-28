Each week, GTA Online tends to follow a theme with regards to free items, log-in bonuses, discounts, and bonuses. The Bikers DLC seems to be at a major discount this week, with quite a few items available for free as well.

Clubhouse owners who bought one but didn't have enough scratch to make the place look good can now drop in the big bucks on renovations. Clubhouse renovations are available at a 40% discount, which is absolutely massive. On top of that, players will be able to earn twice as much from Clubhouse Contracts, Work, and Challenges.

Plus, seeing as how popular biker clothing seems to be in GTA Online, this is a good week to grab biker-themed jackets for absolutely free.

How to unlock free Bike Jackets and Hoodies in GTA Online this week

Instead of a simple log-in bonus, players can buy these items at no cost from any clothing store available on GTA Online. The items available for free are:

Sand Denim Biker Jacket Worn Ox Blood Blouson Jacket Cobble Denim Biker Indigo Denim Biker Washed Patched Denim Biker Contrast Camo Denim Biker Washed Denim Biker Black Bouson Jacket

Clothing Stores are marked on the map with a "T-Shirt" icon. Once within the store, approach the Jackets section to claim these free items. The Black Principe Hoodie is also available as a free log-in bonus this week on GTA Online.

By simply playing the game between now and March 31st, players will be able to claim the Black Principe Hoodie. There are a ton of great discounts available on bikes as well as Special Vehicles like the Nagasaki Ultralight this week in GTA Online.

Here's the complete list of discounts:

40% off Nagasaki Stryder ($ 402,000 / 301,500)

40% off Western Rampant Rocket ($ 555,000)

40% off Nagasaki Shotaro ($ 1,335,000)

40% off BF Raptor ($ 388,800)

40% off Dinka Vindicator ($ 378,000)

40% off Principe Lectro ($ 598,500 / 450,000)

40% off Maibatsu Manchez Scout ($ 135,000)

40% off Nagasaki Ultralight ($ 399,000 / 300,000)