How to unlock new GTA Online cars added in Contract update

GTA Online's latest DLC titled The Contract brings a total of 16 new vehicles. Not all of these have been added yet, with 5 more about to be drip-fed in the coming weeks.

Players are not required to unlock the vehicles in order to purchase them. They can access these cars straight away from the respective dealership that sells them. This article explains how and where to find the cars in GTA Online.

GTA Online The Contract: How to acquire or unlock the cars from the new DLC

Eight of the currently available vehicles from The Contract DLC can be acquired from Legendary Motorsports in GTA Online. Meanwhile, 2 of these are only purchasable at Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Here's the list of cars and their prices, sorted according to the stores that sell them:

Legendary Motorsport:

Gallivanter Baller ST (SUV) - $890,000

Pfister Astron (SUV) - $1,580,000

Enus Jubilee (SUV) - $1,650,000

Lampadati Cinquemila (Sedan) - $1,740,000

Enus Deity (Sedan) - $1,845,000

Pegassi Ignus (Super) - $2,765,000

Överflöd Zeno (Super) - $2,820,000

Dewbauchee Champion (Super) - $2,995,000

Southern San Andreas Super Autos:

Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec (Off-Road) - $1,710,000

Bravado Buffalo STX (Muscle) - $2,150,000

The Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec is the latest addition to the vehicle line-up from GTA Online: The Contract.

Unlocking the Trade Prices

Each car from GTA Online: The Contract DLC have their own requirements for unlocking their Trade Price. Here are the Trade Prices of the cars with information for each of them:

Gallivanter Baller ST ($667,5000) - Currently unknown

- Currently unknown Enus Jubilee ($1,237,500) - After fulfilling 20 Security Contracts (from the Agency) as leader, the reduced SecuroServ Trade Price for the Jubilee is unlocked.

- After fulfilling 20 Security Contracts (from the Agency) as leader, the reduced SecuroServ Trade Price for the Jubilee is unlocked. Enus Deity ($1,383,750) - After fulfilling 10 Security Contracts (from the Agency) as leader, the reduced SecuroServ Trade Price for the Deity is unlocked.

- After fulfilling 10 Security Contracts (from the Agency) as leader, the reduced SecuroServ Trade Price for the Deity is unlocked. Dewbauchee Champion ($2,246,250) - Complete the Agency's assignment "Studio Time" as leader to unlock the Champion's reduced SecuroServ Trade Price (as part of Dr. Dre Contract).

- Complete the Agency's assignment "Studio Time" as leader to unlock the Champion's reduced SecuroServ Trade Price (as part of Dr. Dre Contract). Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec ($1,282,500) - After executing 15 Security Contracts (from the Agency) as leader, the Patriot Mil-Spec receives a lower SecuroServ Trade Price.

- After executing 15 Security Contracts (from the Agency) as leader, the Patriot Mil-Spec receives a lower SecuroServ Trade Price. Bravado Buffalo STX ($1,612,500) - After purchasing a Celebrity Solutions Agency Property, the player can get a lower SecuroServ Trade Price for the Buffalo STX.

The other cars do not have Trade Prices as of now, although Rockstar could add these later.

