How to unlock the Rockstar Studio Colors Sweater for free in GTA Online

GTA Online has just received an update today and it comes with a free sweater for players. The Rockstar Studio Colors Sweater is an article of clothing that is available in real life, and Rockstar has now added it to GTA Online as well.

To get this unique sweater, players must visit the Record A Studios in Los Santos with their characters. This will then unlock the Rockstar Studio Colors Sweater in any clothing store across San Andreas.

GTA Online The Contract: All the details about the new Rockstar Studio Colors Sweater and how to unlock it

Unlocking this sweater is quite simple. Players will simply need to visit the Record A Studios in Los Santos. After the visit, players can find the sweater in the Unlocks section of any clothing store in GTA Online. It will be available free of cost for players to equip in the game.

As for the design of the t-shirt (or sweater), it is a simple full-sleeved white t-shirt with a single Rockstar logo on the chest and the words "Rockstar Games" written in multi-colored lettering.

GTA Online players expecting some greater bonuses have been disappointed at such a simple reward. The game hasn't offered any attractive bonuses for the festive season last month. The Christmas bonus was a free SUV, while the New Year didn't bring along any major rewards.

The sweater that can be seen from the above-mentioned tweet is the virtual representation of a real-life one sold by Rockstar. Players can check it out from this link that will take them to the official Rockstar Store. It is listed as a t-shirt on the store page, and not as a sweater.

However, there seems to be no significant differences between the real-life t-shirt and its virtual representation. The only noticeable difference is the blue Rockstar logo on the chest. It seems to be larger in the GTA Online version compared to the real-life one.

𝙅𝙖𝙠𝙚 @NCFCJake @TezFunz2 I would if I actually got the call from Franklin @TezFunz2 I would if I actually got the call from Franklin

Also Read Article Continues below

It goes without saying that this t-shirt is only available to players who have completed The Contract DLC for GTA Online. After finishing The Dr. Dre Contract, players will receive a call from Franklin to visit the studio. However, many players have reportedly never received such a call. As of now, there is no known fix for this issue.

Edited by Danyal Arabi