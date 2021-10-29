How to unlock all safehouses in GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas players will unlock more safehouses as they progress through the story.

Safehouses are a useful feature in the series. This allows players to save in very specific locations. They will find it very convenient for certain missions. For example, the Jefferson Safehouse is right near the Inside Track for horse betting. The game has 37 save points, which is a series record.

GTA San Andreas players cannot unlock these safehouses right away. Some of them can only be accessed after a certain point. Players must progress through the story missions first. Some of these can be bought while others are given away for free.

How GTA San Andreas players can unlock all the safehouses

Buying all these properties will cost $879,000. GTA San Andreas players won't know true power until they unlock all the safehouses.

Safehouses in Los Santos

Los Santos is the very first starting point in GTA San Andreas. Players will have to go through the tutorial mission In the Beginning. All of these safehouses will be available right away:

El Corona Safehouse ($10,000)

($10,000) Jefferson Safehouse ($10,000)

($10,000) Johnson House (Free)

(Free) Madd Dogg's Crib (Free)

(Free) Mulholland Safehouse ($120,000)

($120,000) Santa Maria Beach Safehouse ($30,000)

($30,000) Verona Beach Safehouse ($10,000)

($10,000) Willowfield Safehouse ($10,000)

Madd Dogg's Crib is available at the end of the game. It will be unlocked after A Home in the Hills. On a related note, the Mulholland Safehouse is a better alternative. The other one is problematic due to its save point glitches.

Safehouses in the countryside

The Green Sabre is a major turning point in GTA San Andreas. Most rural safehouses will be unlocked afterwards:

Angel Pine Safehouse ($20,000)

($20,000) Angel Pine Save Point (Free)

(Free) Blueberry Safehouse ($10,000)

($10,000) Catalina's Hideout (Free)

(Free) Dillimore Safehouse ($40,000)

($40,000) Flint County Safehouse ($100,000)

($100,000) Palomino Creek Safehouse ($35,000)

Catalina's Hideout is available after the mission King in Exile.

Safehouses in San Fierro

GTA San Andreas players can visit San Fierro after The Green Sabre. However, the safehouses are locked until Are You Going to San Fierro?

Calton Heights Safehouse ($100,000)

($100,000) Chinatown Safehouse ($20,000)

($20,000) Doherty Garage (Free)

(Free) Doherty Safehouse ($20,000)

($20,000) Hashbury Safehouse ($40,000)

($40,000) Paradiso Safehouse ($20,000)

There is also a single hotel suite in San Fierro:

Vank Hoff in the Park Hotel Suite ($50,000)

The rest of the hotel suites are in Las Venturas.

Safehouses in the desert

To unlock desert safehouses, players must complete the mission Yay Ka-Boom-Boom. Most of them are freely given from there on. Here are the desert safehouses in GTA San Andreas:

Abandoned AC Tower (Free)

(Free) El Quebrados Safehouse ($20,000)

($20,000) Fort Carson Safehouse ($30,000)

($30,000) Mike Toreno's Ranch (Free)

(Free) Tierra Robada Safehouse ($20,000)

Eventually, Mike Toreno will force players to learn flying. This will unlock the final area of the game.

Safehouses in Las Venturas

The final safehouses will be unlocked after Learning to Fly. They are as follows:

Creek Safehouse ($10,000)

($10,000) The Four Dragons Casino (Free)

(Free) Prickle Pine Safehouse ($50,000)

($50,000) Redsands West Safehouse ($30,000)

($30,000) Rockshore West Safehouse ($20,000)

($20,000) Whitewood Estates Safehouse ($30,000)

There are also three hotel suites in GTA San Andreas:

The Camel's Toe Hotel Suite ($6,000)

($6,000) The Clown's Pocket Hotel Suite ($6,000)

($6,000) Old Venturas Strip Hotel Suite ($6,000)

($6,000) Pirates in Men's Pants Hotel Suite ($6,000)

Unlike hotel suites in San Fierro, these are significantly cheaper.

