GTA Online has many types of missions and game modes that players can indulge in. Be it races, arena, or survival mode, the game is action-packed with things players can do.

With the release of the latest Los Santos Tuners update, a lot of new players have gotten into the game. While some game modes are unlocked from the start of a GTA Online career, others need to be unlocked by completing missions and progressing through the levels.

To unlock Survival mode in GTA Online, players need to be rank 15 and must have Trevor unlocked on the Map.

How to unlock Survival Mode in GTA Online: A step-by-step guide

Trevor can be unlocked by meeting Lester for the first time.

Players will then need to complete the job called "Meth'd Up," which was given to them by Gerald.

Completing the mission will trigger a call from Ron in which he asks the player to visit Tervor at his trailer. This will unlock Trevor's location on the Map.

After that, Players will go through a cut scene with Trevor which varies depending on whether your character is male or female.

After the cutscene, a mission to play the tutorial of the Survival mode at the Industrial plant will begin.

Players will need a minimum of $200 to be able to start the Survival Mode tutorial.

Once players finish the Survival mode at the plant, the game mode will be unlocked to play in GTA Online.

Survival mode features 30 different missions that a player can trigger and complete to earn rewards in GTA Online. In the Survival mode missions, players need to survive ten waves of NPC enemies, each getting more difficult every wave. A progress bar for each wave is displayed at the lower right of the HUD showing how many enemies remain at any given time.

Survival mode will also spawn vehicles starting in the third round. The fourth round will spawn one buzzard helicopter, while the seventh will spawn two of them. The tenth wave, meanwhile, spawns three energy helicopters.

Players can opt for the endless wave option in survival mode, where they will face endless waves of enemies until their team is wiped out. After level ten, juggernaut enemies spawn, and these are really difficult to kill. Their arrival into the mode makes gameplay much more difficult, as they only go down to three well-placed RPG shots.

