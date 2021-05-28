5 most disappointing missions from GTA 5

Rockstar Games is pretty solid when it comes to crafting exciting, action-packed missions in the GTA franchise. So much so that players often have a hard time picking out ones that didn't exactly do it for them, and even less than they can deem disappointing.

Yet, upon repeat playthroughs, it becomes abundantly clear that some missions simply weren't as well-paced or compelling enough as the rest. GTA 5's single-player is nothing short of fantastic, with missions carefully crafted to relay important story beats and offer exciting gameplay.

However, missions can be disappointing for a variety of reasons. Either the mission simply wasn't enough to drive the plot forward or was way too plain to ever be memorable.

Here, we take a look at some of the most disappointing missions in GTA 5 and what exactly made them so.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Missions that couldn't live up to the standard in GTA 5

1) Scouting the Port

This infamous mission from GTA 5 has been talked about and discussed endlessly and rightfully so. The mission perhaps exists solely as commentary on the mundane nature of a regular job, yet it fails to be even slightly interesting in any shape or form.

If the characters at least had meaningful and interesting conversations, it would still make it worth it. Yet the bulk of this mission in GTA 5 is spent operating heavy machinery and listening to Trevor throw out platitudes and unfounded rants that wear the player down quite quickly.

2) The Paleto Score

The Paleto Score should have been far more interesting, both gameplay-wise as well as the story. For one, the mission doesn't exactly have multiple approaches, and the only escape is to fight through the police force who is out in numbers to get the crew.

The mission is as straightforward as it gets, with Michael, Trevor, and the Gunman stepping out of the bank in full body armor, ready to rain down hell. The mission is just one long, bloated shooting gallery that seemingly goes on forever and gets old very quickly.

3) The Merryweather Heist

Much like the Paleto Score, the Merryweather Heist in GTA 5 should have been far more interesting than it is. Regardless of the approach players take, the outcome remains largely the same, with players digging up the supposed WMD from the ocean in a plain and boring mission.

The Merryweather Heist should have been one of the tougher ones in GTA 5, given that the target is one of the most dangerous mercenary groups in the world. Plus, this mission could've acted as a great setup for their badassery, but it boils down to nothing more than a slightly boring mission.

4) By the Book

Perhaps the most controversial mission in GTA 5, "By the Book," is both self-indulgent without fruit and unnecessarily cruel. The mission tasks players with torturing an obviously innocent Mr K and extracting the information they willingly divulge.

While this was Rockstar's attempt at commenting on the futile nature of torture and the country's advocation of it, the mission fails to be neither clever nor poignant and is pretty much the bottom of the barrel in GTA 5.

5) The Third Way - Deathwish

The culmination of a brilliant campaign, the last mission in GTA 5 fails to hit the mark but ultimately sticks to the landing. It could be argued that The Big Score should have been the concluding mission to GTA 5, but that would leave the game's "villains" out in the open.

Perhaps as a result of the villains not being fleshed out enough, by the time this mission rolls around, players have already forgotten about most villains. And fans simply didn't buy Stretch as part of the lineup of villains, or even Cheng, for that matter.

The mission is underwhelming mechanically and story-wise, which is a shame because the rest of the campaign had been pretty solid leading up to it.

Kindly help Sportskeeda's GTA section improve. Take a 30 sec survey, now!