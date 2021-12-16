GTA 5 Online offers various ways to customize one's vehicles in the game. One of the most well-known customization options is the hydraulics feature. This allows the players to raise or lower the height of their car in a unique manner which makes it seem as if the car is dancing.

This article instructs players on how this can be done in GTA Online. There is currently no way to do this in Story Mode, as the hydraulics feature was only introduced with the Lowriders update for the online mode.

Step-by-step guide on how to use hydraulics in GTA 5 Online

The notion of lowriders and hydraulics in GTA 5 Online may seem difficult to individuals who are unfamiliar with it. However, it is not that difficult to master, and players can learn it by following some simple steps, which have been given below:

The car will change its height if players hold down the X button. It will jump if they hold down the X button for half a second and then release it. Quick taps cause the car to bounce around in short circles.

The car will lean left if players hold down the X button and then hit A. The left side would jump if they were released together.

The car will lean right if players hold down the X button and then hit D. The right side would jump if they were released together.

Players must hold down the X and press Left Shift or press 8 to get the front wheel to bounce (this depends on whether the numeric keypad is included in the controls or not). A high bounce would occur from properly synchronising the two keys.

If the X and Left CTRL or Numpad 5 keys are pushed together, the back wheels will bounce.

While this guide is meant mainly for PC players, those playing GTA Online on the PlayStation and Xbox consoles can find out their alternative to the X button from the game settings.

On PC, players must press the X button on their keyboards (Image via Rockstar Games)

On PC, players can change the default controls by going to Key Bindings > GTA Online Vehicles > Lowrider Hydraulic Toggle. Lowriders were first introduced to the series with GTA San Andreas.

Players were given a mission called Lowrider Challenge, where they had to control the hydraulics of a lowrider car. This feature returned to the series with the Lowriders update for GTA Online in 2015.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider