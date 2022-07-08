How to use hydraulics in GTA Online (PC, PlayStation, and Xbox)

GTA Online’s open-world offers various ways to customize vehicles and hydraulics is one of the fan-favorite features.

Hydraulics is a feature added to the GTA series as a customization option for compatible vehicles. These modifications allow players to adjust the car's height and control the car’s suspension. Players have loved the feature ever since it was released in the game; however, newer players may not know how to use it in GTA Online. This article will cover everything about the hydraulics available in the game and also explain how players can use the feature on different platforms.

Everything players should know about hydraulics in GTA Online

The Hydraulic feature was first introduced in GTA 3’s Yardie Lobo car, which came pre-equipped with it as a replacement for the horn, and it was retained by the Voodoo car in Vice City. A few years later, the feature was reintroduced in San Andreas and allowed players to equip it as an optional modification for almost every car.

The feature was last seen in Vice City Stories, where it was available in Taxis and Cabs (after completion of Taxi Driver side-mission). The feature was completely absent in GTA 4 as well as Episodes from Liberty City.

However, Rockstar brought the feature back with the enhanced edition of the game in the Lowrider Update. Players on the enhanced edition of the game can fit hydraulics to lowrider-style 'Custom' converted cars in the game. They can be accessed exclusively at Benny’s Original Motor Works in the game.

Once a car gets converted into a Custom variant, it automatically gets fitted with some low-power hydraulics. Players can then modify the car using an array of powerful hydraulics that can cost anywhere between $125,000 to $290,000. These modifications allow players to control the jump height and the rate at which it jumps.

How to use hydraulics in GTA Online: A guide for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC players

1) Hydraulics controls (PlayStation/Xbox)

Press A (Xbox) or X (PlayStation) to adjust the ride height of the car. Hold the button for about half a second to raise the vehicle, or press the button to lower it.

Hold A (Xbox) or X (PlayStation) again after the vehicle is raised to increase the hydraulic pressure in the system. Let go of it to allow the car to jump.

Hold the same button again and use the movement stick in order to tilt the car in the direction of the input. The vehicle can be tilted from right to left or back to front.

Alternatively, follow the same steps as above and use the movement stick in one direction repetitively to bounce the car in that direction. Repeat the process in sync with the bounce to allow the next jump to be even higher, which is commonly known as 'pumping.'

2) Hydraulics controls (PC)

Hold the X key to change the car’s height. Hold the key for half a second and then release it to make the car jump.

Tap the X key quickly to bounce the car around in short circles.

Hold the X key again and then hit A to lean the car in the left direction. Release them together to make the left side of the car jump.

Hold the X button and then hit D to lean the car in the right direction. Release them together to make the right side of the car jump.

Hold the X key and press Left Shift or Numpad 8 to get the front wheel to bounce. Properly synchronize the two keys to bounce the car higher.

Press the X and Left CTRL or Numpad 5 keys together to make the back wheels of the car bounce.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Rockstar Games community for their unmatched enthusiasm and support, and provide the latest on what’s to come this summer and beyond: rsg.ms/91d69be We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Rockstar Games community for their unmatched enthusiasm and support, and provide the latest on what’s to come this summer and beyond: rsg.ms/91d69be https://t.co/UXNBTFw57v

It is good to see Rockstar bring the fan-favorite hydraulics feature back with GTA Online. As Rockstar is currently working on the upcoming title in the series, according to their official Newswire, fans can anticipate a similar feature to be introduced in Grand Theft Auto 6 as well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far