How to use the metal detector in GTA Online’s latest update

Metal detectors are part of a new daily collectible in GTA Online. Once a player obtains this item, they must go to Cayo Perico to find two Buried Stashes. With that being said, doing something as simple as a Gather Intel mission will suffice in this situation. Upon reaching that island, players can find the Buried Stashes' general location on the world map.

They just need to go to that location to do a hot and cold type of minigame to find the Buried Stash. It's worth noting that the payout for one Buried Stash is $15,000, and there are only two Buried Stashes on Cayo Perico per day.

How GTA Online players can use a metal detector

Do note that the metal detector can only be used in Cayo Perico. It has no use outside of collecting up to $30,000 per day as of mid-August 2022. If a player doesn't know how to use this item on Cayo Perico, here is a quick rundown:

Go to Cayo Perico, preferably in a Gather Intel mission. Open the world map to see the two general locations for the Buried Stashes. Go to those locations to see a prompt on the top left of your screen. That prompt will tell gamers the button to use to pull out the metal detector. The number of beeps the player hears is equivalent to how close they are to the Buried Stash. If the player hardly hears anything, they're too far away. If they hear nonstop beeping, they're right on top of the treasure. There will be a button prompt on the top left that will tell players which button they need to press to dig up the Buried Stash.

Players must do it twice to get done with Buried Stashes for the day. Since it's a daily collectible, GTA Online enthusiasts can return tomorrow to repeat the process.

How to get the metal detector in GTA Online

It is worth mentioning that this new item doesn't automatically appear in the players' inventory. Instead, they must find it in one of the ten possible locations. Finding the metal detector counts as a random event, so there is no guarantee that it will spawn in one of the ten locations shown above.

If it did spawn, then it would be in one of the ten locations shown in the above interactive map. Going near one of those locations will show a blue dot similar to other random events, so it should be obvious to GTA Online players if the metal detector spawned or not.

The item will be near a corpse in some tourist clothes.

An example of its spawn location in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The above image should give players a general idea of how this random event works when used in conjunction with the aforementioned interactive map. If the player doesn't find this corpse in any of the ten possible locations, they can switch to a different session. However, the unlucky ones may need to hop between lobbies several times to find it.

With that being said, it is possible to find the metal detector in Public and Invite Only Sessions.

