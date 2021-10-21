How well does GTA San Andreas hold up in advance of the GTA Trilogy’s release date?

For a game released in 2004, GTA San Andreas still holds up well in 2021 (even with the GTA Trilogy approaching).

New players can't buy it from digital retailers anymore. However, that doesn't mean those who own the game can't enjoy it. It has a few flaws, but its advantages more than make up for it. For example, one shouldn't expect a visually beautiful game.

However, it is still a memorable title from start to finish. One of its advantages is that its gameplay is surprisingly fluid for an old-school GTA game. GTA San Andreas's characters and storyline are timeless, so those who grew up with the game should still find it enjoyable in 2021.

Despite the GTA Trilogy's imminent arrival, GTA San Andreas retains its charm

It remains to be seen if the GTA Trilogy will do GTA San Andreas justice (Image via Rockstar Games)

Thanks to the recent announcement involving the new GTA Trilogy, GTA San Andreas has become a popular topic. For those not aware, Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas constitute the new GTA Trilogy.

One of the Rockstar Games' promises is that the new games will have better graphics and modern gameplay improvements. If the leaks are accurate, one of the enhancements is GTA 5-style shooting.

Naturally, that is completely different from what the original titles had back in the day. Out of the three games, GTA San Andreas arguably held up the best.

Why GTA San Andreas still holds up well

GTA San Andreas is still the best GTA game to some gamers (Image via Rockstar Games)

Regardless of what changes in the GTA Trilogy, the original games still have their own merits. Here is a brief overview of what GTA San Andreas accomplishes well, even in the modern era:

Plenty of side activities

Memorable characters

Memorable storyline

Terrific audio

Bountiful mods to amuse the player

A plethora of exciting elements and features

There is so much to do in GTA San Andreas. The missions will take up a good amount of time, but it doesn't end there. Some side activities that might distract the player include:

Side missions (such as vehicles and stadiums)

Dating

Old-school video games

Finding various collectibles

Customizing CJ (including clothing, fatness, muscles, and other options)

Customizing most vehicles

Play basketball

The usual crazy GTA antics

GTA San Andreas's characters and missions are still fun (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA Trilogy will probably include all of these options as well. However, players should keep in mind that the supposed price of the GTA Trilogy is $70. It's three games bundled together, but some might only care about GTA San Andreas.

Beloved characters and soundtrack that stand the test of time

Both the characters and storyline of the original game are legendary. Many casual fans still reminisce about the iconic rise of CJ, Big Smoke's antics, and the rest of the cast.

Their chemistry together ultimately creates a beloved game that fans can cherish for many years after playing it.

One reason these characters excel is thanks to the game's superb audio department. The voice acting is still top-notch, and the music is excellent. There is a good variety of tunes to listen to, which might entertain some 2021 gamers.

Possible issues with the GTA Trilogy

If there was one facet to be removed from the GTA Trilogy, it would likely be some of the game's songs. Music licenses have complicated issues in the past, and some GTA games have had their songs removed before. The original game still has its tunes.

Plus, it will be a while before the GTA Trilogy gets an extensive modding scene. Until then, GTA San Andreas will still have its abundance of mods.

