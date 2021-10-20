5 GTA 5-style features that GTA Trilogy should incorporate to better modernize its gameplay

Some recent GTA Trilogy leaks state that the game will use GTA 5-style features.

These leaks don't go into too much detail, so fans can only speculate on what these "GTA 5-style features" represent. Still, it's likely that the GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition will differ from its original incarnations in some ways.

In that sense, there should be some features that can modernize the games for a new generation of gamers. GTA 5 is the best-selling GTA game of all time. Ergo, there are some elements from that game which the GTA Trilogy could borrow.

Ultimately, these new features should be convenient.

GTA Trilogy: Five GTA 5-style features it should implement for a smoother gameplay experience

5) Automatic regeneration

If the GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition is meant to improve and refurbish the three games for modern audiences, then automatic regeneration is a good feature. Most modern shooters have it to some degree. The original GTA Trilogy did not have this feature.

It's convenient as it allows players to heal a little when their health is near zero. Some mods have implemented something similar in GTA San Andreas; hence, it fits the new GTA Trilogy.

4) More freedom when shooting in a vehicle

It would make some missions more fun than before (Image via Rockstar Games)

Except in a few missions, the classic GTA Trilogy forces the player to only shoot in a few directions. Players on a motorcycle can shoot in three directions, while those in other vehicles can only do it in two.

That's not even mentioning how only submachine guns are available for shooting within a vehicle. It's overly limiting, and it's an example of something GTA 5 gets right that the classic GTA Trilogy doesn't.

3) Weapon wheel

The weapon wheel is incredibly convenient (Image via Rockstar Games)

The old GTA games required players to swap between weapons manually. It was fine for then, but the GTA 5 weapon wheel is significantly easier to use. It makes it so that the player can grab whatever weapon they need conveniently.

Plus, it would allow players not to have to replace their weapon outright when finding one of the same class. It helps GTA 5 players feel like they always have the right weapon at their disposal. Hence, it would feel good in the new GTA Trilogy.

2) Manual reloads

Players either have to wait for all ammo to vanish, or to swap between weapons to reload (Image via Rockstar Games)

Immersive features that aren't convenient can still be beneficial to implement. Manual reloads didn't debut in GTA 5, but they are present there. In the classic GTA Trilogy, players could swap weapons back and forth to simulate something similar.

Otherwise, they would have to wait until their bullet count hits zero, and then the reload animation would play. Hence, there is no way to reload without mods manually.

Swapping between weapons is faster than some weapon reload animations, but it doesn't feel as immersive.

1) Cover system

A player using several mods, one of which is the cover system (Image via Black Trigger)

One of the most valuable features from GTA 4 that carried over to GTA 5 is the cover system. In the old GTA Trilogy, gamers could only manually place their character behind a car or other object. It would work in a vacuum, but it wasn't practical in some scenarios.

The feature works terrifically in GTA 5, so it would likely work well for the classic GTA Trilogy. In a way, it would freshen up the gameplay to make the new games seem different from the original titles.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

