How to win Stockpile Adversary Mode in GTA Online

GTA Online's appeal stems from the fact that there is always something to do in it.

The game has been running for over seven years now, and it has amassed a massive amount of game modes for players to try out. Rockstar Games is continuously updating GTA Online to guarantee that there is enough new content available for players to remain engaged.

Stockpile is one of the numerous Adversary Modes available in GTA Online. Depending on the duration and points collected, these can help players collect a large amount of money.

GTA Online: All the information about Stockpile Adversary Mode

What is Stockpile Adversary Mode?

Adversary Modes in GTA Online are various PvP game modes assigned by Martin Madrazo where several players face off against another set of gamers in numerous ways.

These are activated via the Online Job Menu, where players may utilize the relevant filters to see all available modes. Each mode has a unique map depending on the number, ranging from three to seven per mode.

"This brand new Adversary Mode offers a jet-fueled take on capture-the-flag as airborne teams take to the skies in machine gun and missile-equipped planes to grab as much loot as they can and bring it back to base. Dog-eat-dog escalates to heat-seeking dog-fight, and whoever has the biggest haul at the close of business wins, but don't forget your rivals can always plunder your stash like the good honest swindlers they are."

– Rockstar Newswire description

In Stockpile Adversary mode, GTA Online players compete for one of the numerous briefcase checkpoints and return it to their base. Once the briefcase has been delivered to the base, it will be worth one point.

In addition to picking up briefcases on the field, gamers may take them from the enemy's base. This allows their side to earn a point while the other team loses one. Those who pick up briefcases will leave a smoke trail behind them, regardless of where they picked them up.

Players who are shot down while carrying a briefcase will leave it at their last known location. Other players can then pick up the fallen briefcase.

How to win the maximum amount of money possible

A player must have the most briefcases in their team's base after the round to win a game of Stockpile. Obtaining all 13 briefcases at the same time will also result in a victory.

However, capturing all of the briefcases before the timer runs out is a less profitable method of winning. As a result of forcing the round to end prematurely, players will get less money than if they played out the entire round.

Edited by Ravi Iyer