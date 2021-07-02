GTA Online players await Summer Update official release date on Twitter

The GTA Online community is always ecstatic whenever big title updates are released, especially considering the previous summer update for GTA Online was released almost a year ago.

Regular updates have kept GTA Online alive, and the 7-year-old game can still compete with a brand-new title in 2021. The Cayo Perico Heist update was a huge success, seemingly delivering on a lot of fan requests, including a map expansion.

With Rockstar's announcements of the summer update and the Expanded and Enhanced edition, GTA 6 has been a frequently trending topic on Twitter.

Amidst this flood of tweets, GTA Online has recently begun to trend, indicating that fans are eagerly expecting the release of a summer update.

GTA Online Summer Update 2021: Eager fans await official release on Twitter

Many GTA fans were irritated when Rockstar kicked off the highly anticipated PS5 announcement event with a trailer for GTA 5. Instead of unveiling GTA 6, they opted to revive GTA 5 for current generation consoles.

This caused many of them to abandon their hopes for GTA 6 in favor of a significant upgrade to GTA Online.

Last month, Rockstar skipped a weekly update, but they finally issued one yesterday, with plenty of Independence Day surprises. This reminded fans of the upcoming summer update, as they took to Twitter to express their excitement:

With GTA Online trending right now it’ll be the perfect time to release the summer update, can’t wait for it 😁😁 — Keanu Reeves (@DuhRealKeanu) June 30, 2021

Players are fed up of waiting for GTA 6 and are hoping for some positive news from Rockstar:

if not gta 6 drop the summer update for gta online at least — Liam Flores (@liamflxres) June 29, 2021

Many have already given up hope altogether when it comes to GTA 6:

So Rockstar apparently saying GTA6 will release in 2025 huh. dont worry guys what they ment to say is there will be new GTA Online content in 2025 :) pic.twitter.com/4zmwXRCdcB — Qwerty (@Qwertflopp) June 30, 2021

Some fans expressed their excitement for the update by posting snapshots from the game:

Although the weekly update for GTA Online came with a lot of discounts and rewards, players were left disappointed by the lack of information about the upcoming update:

You know that is cool and all but how about a release date for those summer updates hmm? — SMARSHMELLOW (@SMARSHMELLOW__) July 1, 2021

Los Santos Summer Special in 2020 was a very low-key affair for GTA Online players, with only a few new cars and missions for the Galaxy Super Yacht being released. This is another major reason why expectations are high for this year's summer update.

Rockstar has already revealed a handful of the features that will be included in the update and has only hinted at the presence of additional content. Players of GTA Online may have to wait a bit longer to find out what Rockstar has in store for them.

If this update is as underwhelming as last year's summer update, fans may have to wait until the fall update to be satisfied.

Edited by Shaheen Banu