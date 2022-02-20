Huntley S in GTA Online: How to buy, price, stats, and more

The Enus Huntley S was introduced to GTA Online as part of the High Life update in 2014. This 4-door luxury SUV has been a reliable vehicle for many players over the years.

It has a robust and resilient body that can be upgraded to the owner’s preferences, along with a variety of other customizations that boost its performance to levels well above average.

Here's everything fans need to know about the Enus Huntley S in GTA Online.

Is the Huntley the best SUV in GTA Online?

Enus is a formerly British, now German car manufacturer from the HD universe that is known for producing some high-end-looking vehicles. Every Enus car in the game takes its inspiration from Bentley and Rolls-Royce models in real life. The Huntley Emus resembles the real-life Bentley EXP 9F.

Players can purchase the Huntley S from Legendary Motorsports for a modest $195,000. This is a very reasonable price for such a classy vehicle that players will find very useful in the game if they give it a chance.

“Merging the style and craftsmanship of a classic English luxury motorcar with the feature set of a high-end SUV, the Huntley S might be the only example of British-American fusion that actually works.” - Legendary Motorsport description.

The top speed of the Huntley S is 111.52mph. Unfortunately, this means it is not the fastest SUV in the game. The top contender for the title is the Pegassi Toros, which was introduced to the game in 2018 with the Arena War update. Considering that the Toros costs almost half a million dollars, the Huntley S is still very impressive for a vehicle in its price range.

Modifying the Enus Huntley S

Like most vehicles, the Huntley S can be modified at Los Santos Customs. Players can easily spend a lot more money customizing this beautiful Bentley-inspired SUV.

Many gamers who own this vehicle decide to armor it and upgrade all of its stats, making it much more formidable. The added bonus of customizing bumpers, hoods, skirts, and more allows GTA Online players to shape the Enus Huntley S in their style.

Edited by Danyal Arabi