 "I just found spiderman in GTA 6 trailer": GTA 6 fans react to a strange NPC caught in the official video

Rockstar Games has still not released a second trailer for GTA 6, which is why many fans have continued scouring the first one for any details they might have missed. Among them is Redditor u/virtualmastermind, who noticed a strange NPC that resembles Spider-Man on Vice City's beach.

What's interesting is that the silhouette and the shape of their eyes (or what might be glasses) make this NPC resemble the friendly neighborhood Marvel superhero.

Reacting to the post, u/FewFennel2032 uploaded a gif featuring Spider-Man in his black symbiote suit.

For those wondering, this shot is from Insomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man 2 which was released for the PS5 in 2023.

Another Reddit user, u/Macegolem, joked about the NPC being Venom, one of Spider-Man's most popular nemeses:

"Might be Venom."

One user also quipped that this was the Night Monkey, an alias given to the superhero in the 2019 film Spider-Man: Far From Home:

"That’s not Spider-Man, that’s Night Monkey!"

Fans react to the Spider-Man-like NPC in GTA 6's trailer 1/2 (Images via Reddit)

There were many other amusing comments on u/virtualmastermind's Reddit post in question, such as one from u/eldrippyx6, who joked about Rockstar Games and Sony collaborating:

"Rockstar and Sony collabing now hell yea."

Fans react to the Spider-Man-like NPC in GTA 6's trailer 2/2 (Images via Reddit)

These light-hearted interactions are among the many ways Grand Theft Auto fans are keeping themselves entertained while waiting to hear more about the sequel. The GTA 6 release date is currently set for fall 2025, so based on Rockstar's previous marketing patterns, the next trailer might be released by the end of this year.

Grand Theft Auto fan finds Spider-Man-like NPC in GTA 6 trailer

The Spider-Man-like NPC was found in this shot (Image via Rockstar Games)

The shot of Vice City's beach in Grand Theft Auto 6's debut trailer gained a lot of attention from fans. The incredibly high NPC density, detailed and distinct character models, as well as various animations, have been the major talking points.

Redditor u/virtualmastermind managed to find an NPC resembling Spider-Man in the same shot. Those who want to see it can pause the trailer at the 0:22 mark and look behind the jogger in blue shorts. The NPC is shrouded in darkness under an umbrella, which has contributed to it looking like the popular Marvel superhero.

While this was more of a sarcastic post, there are many interesting details in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer. The next trailer is also likely to be scrutinized by fans in search of every possible detail.

