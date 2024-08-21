"I cannot wait for next year": GTA 6 and Mafia The Old Country releasing in 2025 makes fans excited

The gaming community was already quite thrilled about GTA 6 releasing in 2025. However, the excitement levels seem to have gone further up with the announcement of a new installment in Hangar 13's Mafia franchise, Mafia The Old Country, also dropping next year. Both of these franchises share some similarities in gameplay. In fact, Mafia games are among the best alternatives to the Grand Theft Auto series.

Reacting to the news of Mafia The Old Country and Grand Theft Auto 6 releasing in 2025, X user @GameRollGTA stated that they can't wait for next year and it would be one of the greatest years in gaming history.

"I cannot wait for next year. I have no doubt that it will go down as one of the greatest years in gaming history."

@KINGJulien15x said they're pinching themselves to see if this situation is a dream or not.

"I’m pinching myself rn to check if this is a dream or not."

Another user, @LunarNomad_, said they'd had started learning Italian just before the announcement of a new Mafia game.

"Started to learn Italian and they release a new Mafia game. what language next guys"

Here are a few more reactions from fans expressing excitement over Mafia The Old Country and Grand Theft Auto 6 releasing in 2025:

The gaming community is excited for new Mafia and Grand Theft Auto titles (Image via X)

It should be noted that the exact release date for both of these upcoming titles is still unknown at the moment. That said, we at least know that the GTA 6 is set to release in Fall 2025.

Gamers are excited over both GTA 6 and Mafia The Old Country releasing in 2025

A shot of Vice City from the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Mafia The Old Country will take players back to 1900s Sicily, showcasing the origins of organized crime. On the other hand, Grand Theft Auto 6 will be featuring a modern world. Although these settings are very different from each other, the gaming community is very excited about both.

Only a single trailer has been dropped for them so far, but more of Mafia The Old Country will be showcased in December 2024. Screenshots of the game are also available on its official website and Steam page.

A screenshot from Mafia The Old Country (Image via 2K)

Unfortunately, it isn't known exactly when fans can expect GTA 6 trailer 2. Screenshots of this highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto sequel are also yet to be revealed by Rockstar Games. Yet, with its release set for Fall next year, we can expect these to be made available in the near future.

