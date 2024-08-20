"Announce Bully remastered": GTA fans don't seem thrilled with Bully joining Plus benefits

Grand Theft Auto Online's subscription service on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, GTA + (or Plus), offers subscribers free access to a rotating selection of classic Rockstar Games titles. The studio's 2006 release, Bully, has now joined this catalog, and while it is quite popular among gamers, Grand Theft Auto fans don't seem too thrilled.

Reacting to the announcement of the same on Rockstar's official X account, @BrunoFernanshh urged the studio to announce a remastered version of the game instead.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Along with Bully remaster, there were also calls for a Bully sequel, which has been in demand for a significant amount of time. For instance, @Reggie_FBK stated that instead of making content for Grand Theft Auto 5, Rockstar could have made other good games instead.

"Remaster this and also make a Bully 2. Yall have created sooo many side missions for GTA5 yall could have made more good games by now."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions from fans who expressed a similar opinion:

Fans want Rockstar to release a Bully remaster or a sequel instead (Images via X)

As is the case with most Rockstar posts nowadays, there were also those asking for news and announcements related to Grand Theft Auto 6.

Fans continue asking Rockstar for more on Grand Theft Auto 6 (Images via X)

As can be seen from the reactions above, fans want a new trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6. It is one of the most talked about things in the gaming community and will be released during Fall 2025. That said, given that there is also a demand for a Bully sequel, Rockstar should consider developing Bully 2 after GTA 6 comes out.

Bully joins Plus benefits game library but fans want a remaster/sequel or GTA 6 trailer 2 instead

Expand Tweet

Bully has now joined Rockstar Games titles like LA Noire, Red Dead Redemption, and others in the Plus benefits game library. While this is a beloved game, fans were expecting the announcement of a remaster or a sequel instead and seemed disappointed.

Grand Theft Auto fans eagerly waiting to hear about when to expect GTA 6 trailer 2 have also expressed disappointment in the comments under the X post above.

Having said that, games like Bully are very entertaining and can help with the long wait for the next Grand Theft Auto title. Plus subscribers can download Bully's original PS2 version on PS4 and PS5, whereas those on Xbox One or Series X/S consoles get access to Bully: Scholarship Edition.

Also Read: GTA Online survey gives $500,000 upon completion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback