Why Rockstar should consider developing Bully 2 after GTA 6

Fans have been begging for Bully 2. Rockstar Games released the first and only title in 2006 and never announced its successor. However, many details related to the sequel were disclosed in December 2023. These were a part of the GTA 6 leaks of September 2022. The community was stunned to know that Rockstar Games secretly worked on the project at one point and canceled it later.

Currently, the development and release of Grand Theft Auto 6 is the studio's highest priority. However, this article discusses why Rockstar Games should reconsider Bully 2 after GTA 6 comes out.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The leaked files cannot be shown here due to legal issues.

Why Rockstar Games should work on Bully 2 after GTA 6

As of now, Bully is the only popular franchise from Rockstar Games with a single game. Despite its immense popularity, the studio surprisingly hasn’t released any new additions yet.

While the player base has always wanted a Bully 2 update, the demand became even stronger after the Grand Theft Auto 5 source code leak. The leaked files included various concept art for the game’s sequel. This has left Bully fans in disbelief knowing that their beloved game was once on the verge of getting a sequel.

Nonetheless, the project is believed to be cancelled for the time being. Rockstar has been developing Grand Theft Auto 6 for a decade, and it's scheduled to be released next year. Many fans want the studio to resume working on Bully 2 after the GTA 6 release date.

According to popular YouTuber SWEGTA, developing a sequel for Bully shouldn't take long. They also stated that it would make Rockstar Games more connected to its old player base.

There is no doubt that after the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, the studio has many projects to work on. While some fans want a completely new IP, others want sequels for Rockstar’s previous franchises.

However, since Bully 2 was already on the table once, there should be no harm in reviving the project. It is a unique game that provides gamers with a back-to-school experience. The Bully 2 early concept images also depicted the same theme, which both excited and saddened its fans.

If Rockstar Games develops the Bully franchise with gaming mechanics similar to the Grand Theft Auto series, it is guaranteed to become one of the organization's most profitable IPs.

Rockstar will offer Bully and L.A. Noire as free playable games as part of the GTA+ benefits later this year. Since it's already trying to make players familiar with the title, a sequel announcement would be the icing on the cake.

