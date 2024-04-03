GTA+ members will soon get Bully and LA Noire

Rockstar Games recently confirmed that GTA+ subscribers will soon get Bully and L.A. Noire as part of their subscription. If you are a member of the plan on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S,you can expect to get access to the games for free. While the studio did not reveal when exactly the titles would be included in the subscription, the official Newswire stated “later this year” as the time period.

“Members can look forward to more Rockstar classics becoming available later this year, including L.A. Noire and Bully,” the post read.

Subscribers can also look forward to many more benefits that are scheduled to arrive in the near future.

Rockstar Games announces free Bully and L.A. Noire, other rewards for GTA+ members

On April 2, 2024, Rockstar Games surprised the Grand Theft Auto player base by announcing the addition of two more video game titles to the GTA+ benefits. Bully and L.A. Noire are two of the studio’s widely popular games from the past. While the former was released on October 17, 2006, the latter was released on May 17, 2011.

As of now, players have to purchase the games to play them. However, all active GTA+ members will get to play them for free as long as they’re subscribed to the membership.

While Rockstar Games had a rough time during the introduction phase of the paid membership, it has gradually started to become more beneficial for the player base.

Earlier, you used to get only a few extra items along with a cash reward in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. However, as of April 2024, you also get access to the following classic titles from the gaming studio:

Red Dead Redemption (console version)

Undead Nightmare DLC (console version)

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (console version)

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories (mobile version)

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars (mobile version)

Rockstar Games also added an extra in-game cash reward of $1,000,000 along with the regular $500,000. According to the official Newswire, the extra cash reward can be claimed every month until August 2024.

Additionaly, the American gaming studio announced the GTA Online Summer Update 2024 through the recent Newswire and teased a new supercar for subscribers.

