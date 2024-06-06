When to expect GTA 6 trailer 2 now that it won't be part of Summer Game Fest 2024

GTA 6 trailer 2 is possibly the one thing Grand Theft Auto fans are looking forward to the most. However, in the absence of an official announcement regarding its release date, there is no way to tell exactly when it will arrive. Fans hoped that the next trailer would be showcased at Sony's PlayStation State of Play, which didn't happen. Their focus then shifted to the upcoming Summer Game Fest, but its host recently confirmed that no new GTA 6 trailer would be shown at the event.

So, when can one expect to see more of Rockstar Games' next title? Although there's no way to predict an exact date, we can speculate a possible release window based on the studio's marketing patterns for its previous major releases. So, let's look at when to expect GTA 6 trailer 2 now that it won't be a part of Summer Game Fest 2024.

Note - This article is purely speculative and no release dates for GTA 6 trailer 2 have been officially announced. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Fans can expect GTA 6 trailer 2 in November or December 2024 based on Rockstar's previous marketing patterns

GTA 6 won't be a part of Summer Game Fest 2024 as confirmed by its host - Geoff Keighley, in a recent Twitch livestream. With the long-awaited title's release window now set for as late as Fall 2025, it could take long for the next trailer to drop, especially if Rockstar Games is planning to market GTA 6 the same way it did for GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

The first two trailers of both these titles were released around a year apart. GTA 5's first official trailer premiered on November 2, 2011, and the second on November 14, 2012. Similarly, Red Dead Redemption 2's first trailer arrived on October 20, 2016, followed by a second on September 28, 2017.

Since the first GTA 6 trailer dropped on December 5, 2023, GTA 6 trailer 2 might launch in November or December this year (2024) if Rockstar follows the same marketing pattern as its previous two major releases. That being said, readers are once again reminded that this is just speculation, and the next trailer could launch even earlier, but that remains to be seen.

Nevertheless, it looks like fans will have plenty to entertain themselves with while waiting for GTA 6 trailer 2. Details of GTA Online Summer Update 2024 have been revealed and it will introduce a new business, some dispatch work, and a bunch of other fresh content and improvements later this month.

Additionally, the first batch of GTA 6 screenshots might also be showcased before GTA 6 trailer 2, which was the case for GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2's first screenshots, but that cannot be confirmed yet.

