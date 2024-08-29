"If GTA 6 is going to be better, hell yeah": PS5 Pro rumors get Grand Theft Auto fans to react

The upcoming Grand Theft Auto sequel, GTA 6, will be arriving on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S during Fall 2025. Those who own these consoles are gearing up for the highly anticipated title's release, but there are also a few who are planning to upgrade to the rumored PS5 Pro if it becomes available. Sony hasn't stated anything officially about this console yet, but it is rumored to be showcased soon.

Discussions about the PS5 Pro are common nowadays on social media. For instance, X user @videotechuk_ asked others on the platform if they would consider upgrading to it, to which @KINGJulien15x had this to say:

"If GTA 6 is going to be better, hell yeah it would be a worthwhile investment since I’m putting thousands of hours on that"

@KINGJulien15x would consider upgrading if Grand Theft Auto 6 would perform better on it (Image via X)

Another fan, @BeskInfinity, shared a similar sentiment, stating that they would consider getting a PS5 Pro if any Grand Theft Auto 6 upgrades (likely related to performance) would be available on it.

@BellicIV said that they were thinking about it and might sell their PS5 and upgrade to the rumored console for Grand Theft Auto 6.

While the PS5 Pro is expected to be better than the base variant in some aspects, it should be noted that we know nothing about it officially, as of this writing. In short, the question, will GTA 6 play better on the PS5 Pro, remains unanswered.

This is why some are waiting for an official announcement, like the OP, @videotechuk_, themselves, who said that an immediate upgrade would not be necessary if games don't make proper use of the hardware.

The OP suggests waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via X)

There were others as well who were more inclined toward waiting, such as @project_vice, who had this to say:

"Yes, but only when we get closer to GTA VI’s launch. There isn’t a game out there at the moment that warrants the upgrade imo."

Not all fans are on board for upgrading to the PS5 Pro (Images via X)

Even if the PS5 Pro gets officially announced in the near future, there is no guarantee that Grand Theft Auto 6 would perform better on it as Rockstar Games have revealed very little about the title so far.

GTA 6 fans express their opinions on whether they would upgrade to the rumored PS5 Pro

The GTA 6 release date is set for Fall 2025 and with PS5 Pro rumors going around, such as its allegedly leaked design, some fans would consider upgrading to the console. The logic behind this seems to be the expectation of getting better performance.

That said, they are willing to wait and want to see if there will actually be any significant performance enhancements in Grand Theft Auto 6 on PS5 Pro. This is because the console is currently unconfirmed, meaning there is no way to make an informed decision yet.

Also Read: Will GTA 6 be on PC

