Investment guide to maximize output from Lester's Assassinations in GTA 5

Unlike GTA Online, GTA 5 does not offer many ways to earn passive income in the game. Thus, players have no choice but to invest in the stock market and complete Lester's Assassination missions.

First introduced in GTA 4, the HD Universe presents the ability to browse the in-game internet. This was greatly improved in GTA 5, with the newly added ability to buy vehicles, properties and stocks.

Players can significantly increase their profits by making smart investments before and after each assassination mission. This article will guide players on the stock market investments they need to make to increase their profits.

GTA 5: Stock market investment guide for Lester's Assassinations

What are the assassination missions?

Lester Crest provides a range of assassination contracts for Franklin in GTA 5. Going to Lester's mark on the map as Franklin will trigger these missions.

Players are required to execute some renowned corporate honchos so that their companies' valuation falls in the stock market. This, in turn, raises their competitors' values.

What all of this leads to is self-evident. Before the assassination, players must buy shares in rival companies and sell them after the job is completed. There are two markets that players can invest their stocks in - BAWSAQ and LCN.

How to maximize profits from investments

Players must invest in stocks before the assassination as well as after it to maximize profits. They may have to move to a safehouse and save the game a few times to advance the days.

Here is a guide that covers each of the assassination missions:

Hotel Assassination

Stock to purchase: Betta Pharmaceuticals (BAWSAQ)

Sell Betta Pharmaceuticals (50% profit) after the mission. Save the game by sleeping to accelerate time. After waiting for three days or more, purchase Bilkinton Research (LCN). Then wait for at least a week and sell it before the next mission.

The Multi Target Assassination

Stock to purchase: Debonaire (LCN)

Sell Debonaire (80% profits) after completing this mission and then purchase Redwood Cigarettes (LCN). Sell Redwood at 300% profit after advancing the game by two days.

The Vice Assassination

Stock to purchase: Fruit Computers (BAWSAQ)

Sell Fruit Computers after the mission for a profit of 50%. Then, purchase Facade (BAWSAQ) and sell it at 33% profit.

The Bus Assassination

Stock to purchase: Vapid from BAWSAQ (only after completing the mission)

Wait for around two days and sell Vapid for a 100% profit.

The Construction Assassination

Stock to purchase: Gold Coast Development (LCN)

Sell Gold Coast Development after the mission (80% profit).

Edited by Sabine Algur