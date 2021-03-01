Is Albany Alpha one of the most underrated vehicles in GTA Online?

Every now and then, GTA Online players come across a certain vehicle they might have overlooked or forgotten about and find that it is pretty decent. One such car that they may often look past, seeing how common it is on the streets and how unremarkable it appears at first glance, is the Albany Alpha.

Upon first look, it is a relatively good-looking 4-door Sedan, but apart from its somewhat appealing look, there isn't much to love. However, GTA Online allows players to customize and upgrade vehicles to a great degree, and the Albany Alpha can be made to look quite menacing indeed.

Depending on the player's tastes, the Albany Alpha can be molded and customized to a great degree to look every bit as luxurious or militaristic as possible.

Albany Alpha: An underrated vehicle in GTA Online

The Alpha's design is inspired, in large part, by the Cadillac Elmiraj concept and a combination of a couple of other Cadillacs. The car's hood is massive, giving way to all sorts of crazy customizations to make it look like an absolute beast in GTA Online.

As perhaps one of the first "luxury" buys by players starting in GTA Online, the Albany Alpha holds nostalgic value as well. Priced at $150,000, this car might be considered cheap by the standard of vehicles in GTA Online today, but it remains one of the few OG luxury cars in the game.

Performance and utility

The Albany Alpha is quite weighty, and it's clear that it isn't designed for racing but rather moving regally through the streets. However, it has a powerful V8 engine that gives it an unusually high top speed with decent acceleration.

However, players should note that the Alpha shouldn't ever be the pick for Races and other competitive modes in GTA Online. Despite the car's weight, its handling and braking are surprisingly smooth, and it is quite a fun experience to drive the car around in free mode.

So it should be quite clear the car is only meant to be driven around in free mode if players are simply roaming about with friends or doing minor missions. Any CEO/VIP Work or Contact Mission that incentivizes speed would mean the Albany Alpha shouldn't be the go-to choice.

But from a purely visual standpoint, only a handful of GTA Online cars look as great as a fully customized Albany Alpha.