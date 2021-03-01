Which is the most versatile vehicle in GTA Online?

One of the core aspects of GTA Online has always been the vehicles: from powerful aerial ones to those capable of amphibious assault. Players are essentially spoilt for choice when it comes to vehicles as there are just so many to pick from.

However, with so many vehicles of every kind, it can be a little confusing to determine which one deserves the player's money.

Here, we take a look at some of the most versatile vehicles in GTA Online to figure out which ones offer the most value for money.

The most versatile vehicle in GTA Online

In terms of versatility, utility and performance, these vehicles stand out as the clear favorites:

Buzzard Attack Chopper Oppressor MKII Pegassi Toreador Armored Kuruma Akula

Out of these five, the Buzzard Attack Chopper and the Oppressor MKII are clearly the most versatile. They are able to attack from both land and air while also allowing easy travel throughout the GTA Online map.

The Oppressor MKII is ultimately the most OP vehicle in the game, given just how much it is able to contribute in terms of traversal and firepower. However, the Buzzard Attack Chopper is the vehicle that offers the most value for money.

GTA Online players often get a Buzzard when starting out. Once they have enough money, they buy the Oppressor MKII.

Verdict

If it is pure versatility one is looking for, then the Oppressor MKII is the clear choice. However, the Buzzard Attack Chopper isn't too far behind as it is useful for all kinds of VIP/CEO Work as well as Cargo Sell and Buy missions.

Both are considered two of the most useful vehicles in the game, but the Oppressor MKII has a slight edge due to its more nimble handling and accessible nature.