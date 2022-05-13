Is the Bravado Verlierer in GTA Online worth it?

GTA Online’s new weekly update allows players to get the Bravado Verlierer as a free Prize Ride.

They need to finish in the top three ranks in the Street Race Series available in the Los Santos Car Meet for three consecutive days. However, many wonder if it’s still worth grinding for the car in GTA Online.

Everything about Bravado Verlierer

Being introduced in the Executives and Other Criminals update in 2015, Bravado Verlierer is one of the two-door sports cars featured in GTA Online.

The car has a relatively long front with an aerodynamic profile, featuring large intakes on both sides and a small extension at its bottom. Many silver-colored “VERLIERER” badges can be found behind the car’s front fenders. It has wide-body side fenders with rear vented exits.

The Verlierer provides good acceleration and high-top speed. It has one of the most responsive handlings of all the cars available in GTA Online.

Although the website says it has a V8 engine capable of reaching 240 bhp, it appears to have a single-cam V12 with 6-double barrel downdraft carburetors. The engine sound seems heavily muffled, revving slightly lower than other vehicles.

It features new polished rocker covers, which can be custom colored according to the vehicle’s primary color.

It can be purchased for $695,000 from Legendary Motorsport in GTA Online, which describes the vehicle as:

“The Verlierer has all the looks of a 60s roadster, with the added advantage of being able to drive around corners. Combining its sophisticated looks with tight handling and the forward momentum of a hungry leopard, the only thing getting in your way here is your lack of coordination and fear of becoming a road accident statistic.”

Is Bravado Verlierer still worth it in GTA Online 2022?

Even though the car has high top speed and acceptable acceleration, it loses a large chunk of speed on corners, making it lag in tight routes or tracks. Crash deformation of the car is the poorest compared to other vehicles in the same price range.

It only takes a few hits to be deformed and impacts the car’s performance. Sometimes, it only takes one hit to affect performance, which players should note before investing in this sports car.

To sum it up, even though the vehicle is not recommended as a separate purchase, players can still win it in the Prize Ride this week and get this beautiful beast as a collectible for sure.

