Is the Dinka RT3000 going to be a worthwhile purchase in GTA Online?

GTA Online has a huge selection of cars to choose from, and the Los Santos Tuners update has increased it further. The Dinka RT3000 is part of the new cars that came out on 20th July.

The new update has added several new races to the game, like the Street and Pursuit series. Most GTA Online players have been eager to try out the new tuners in these races. These cars are priced between $1.2 million and $1.9 million. Although not as expensive as some of the futuristic vehicles, they aren't very cheap either.

Therefore, players who don't wish to collect all of them might want to know if all of the cars are valuable to them or not. This article will explore RT3000 and point out everything players need to know about it.

GTA Online Tuners: Is the Dinka RT3000 a worthwhile investment?

There is no doubt that this car is based on the Honda S2000, an iconic roadster that is quite popular in tuner culture. This is even reflected in its name, as RT3000 sounds quite similar to S2000. The Dinka brand is mostly based on Honda, which makes it even more convincing.

Like the other tuners in GTA Online, the RT3000 can be heavily modified. It has access to a wide range of customization options, including new low grip tires. Some of the liveries are unlocked by ranking up Reputation levels at the LS Car Meet.

A customized RT3000 in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The RT3000 has decent top speed and acceleration, but its exceedingly low traction is a detriment. On a hard launch, it will wheelspin significantly, negating its impressive acceleration capabilities.

However, while on the road, the car swiftly catches up to the vehicles ahead of it. Despite having highly responsive steering, it suffers from significant oversteers due to its low traction while going around corners.

The car's brakes appear to be its strongest attribute since they quickly bring the vehicle to a halt from high speeds. This makes it the best braking vehicle in its class, outperforming the Calico GTF.

When it comes to drifting, the RT3000 is one of the best cars available in GTA Online. Its poor traction and oversteering tendency make it a natural drifter. A swift movement is all that is required to initiate a drift. Players don't even need to use a handbrake to drift with this car, and inertia drifting is its natural response.

Dinka RT3000 Stats (Image via GTA Base)

For a player who wants to drift in GTA Online, the RT3000 is definitely an essential car. It is available for $1,715,000 at Southern San Andreas Super Autos, which is a reasonable price for such a vehicle. A Trade Price of $1,286,250 will be unlocked at random by ranking up 5 Reputation levels at the LSCM.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen