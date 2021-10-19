Is the Dinka Sugoi a good car to buy in GTA Online?

Sometimes, a GTA Online player may wish to add a new car to their collection which is not a flashy sports car. The endless selection of vehicles in GTA Online also includes some fairly decent regular cars as well.

The Dinka Sugoi is a good example of such a vehicle. Here's an in depth look at the performance of the car, along with its benefits and drawbacks.

The Dinka Sugoi in GTA Online: Should players consider buying this vehicle?

"The Dinka Sugoi has as much finish and flash as the elaborate mating ritual of a bird of paradise. Just paint it bright, beam the lights and powerslide your way round town to lure the admiration and friendship that you alone could not." — Southern San Andreas Super Autos description.

The Honda Civic Type R FK8 from real life is the primary inspiration for the Dinka Sugoi's design. It does, however, borrow heavily from the fourth-generation Subaru WRX STi, as evidenced by the bonnet, front bumper, and side profile. It's one of the only few hot-hatches in GTA Online that stands out thanks to its sporty design elements.

It has average acceleration and a decent top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h). For a four-seater car the Dinka Sugoi handles respectably at lower speeds, but doesn't excel at high speed corners. This car, however, is not as remarkable as its real-life equivalent. It has considerable wheel spin during launch, and despite being a front-wheel-drive vehicle, it fishtails wildly in high-speed bends.

The Dinka Sugoi has a sporty and aggressive-looking design (Image via Rockstar Games)

The visual appearance of the Dinka Sugoi is the main reason for its appeal in GTA Online. It looks and drives like a sportier version of a typical front-wheel-drive car. Players can make it look like a true sports car designed for racing on circuits. This is because the Sugoi allows extensive customization with several unique motorsports-inspired liveries.

The Dinka Sugoi is available for $1,224,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos in GTA Online. It can be acquired for a Trade Price of $918,000 after completing The Diamond Casino Heist as the Heist Leader and utilising the Sugoi as a getaway car.

For someone looking for performance, the price tag of over $1 million isn't very reasonable at all. The tuner cars brought in by Los Santos Tuners are a better purchase at similar prices. However, it's a wonderful deal for JDM aficionados who want to expand their tuner collection.

