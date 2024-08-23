"Is Florida cannon?": GTA 6 Leonida makes fans wonder why Rockstar used Florida in earlier games

Rockstar Games and the Grand Theft Auto fanbase are preparing to move to Leonida in GTA 6 in 2025. It is a fictional state based on real-life Florida. While the American gaming studio is known for renaming various real-life locations to fit into the games’ perspectives, at times it also uses their real names. Recently, a Reddit user discovered Rockstar using the name Florida directly in Grand Theft Auto 4. Sharing a post on the r/GTA subreddit, they wrote:

“Is Florida cannon? Saw this when playing GTA 4. I’m assuming it’s just a continuation error not knowing Leonida would become a thing.”

The post included an image where one of the characters was seen saying:

“No, I’m from Florida.”

This has certainly raised curiosity among fans as GTA 6 is about to take place in a fictional version of Florida called Leonida. While an official explanation is still awaited, some fans tried to justify the instance as follows:

Fans’ comments on Rockstar Games mentioning Florida directly in Grand Theft Auto 4 (Images via Reddit)

Some fans also stated that Florida has been retconned as Leoida.

Fans claimed that Rockstar would now use Leonida instead of Florida (Images via Reddit)

A few Redditors also pointed out that Rockstar Games frequently uses real-life names in its video games.

Another Redditor named Reddit_is_cool_1 (u/Reddit_is_cool_1) said that the Grand Theft Auto universe’s state changed its name:

“I say yes and since a state’s name can be changed in real life I just feel in the GTA universe the state of Florida changed its name to Leonida”

Considering that Rockstar Games developed GTA 4 and GTA 6, we can expect to see a minor detail explaining this phenomenon.

What cities will be included in the GTA 6 Leonida map after release?

As of now, Rockstar Games has only confirmed the inclusion of HD Universe Vice City in the Grand Theft Auto 6 Leonida map. The first official trailer showed various other locations without disclosing their names. However, the Grand Theft Auto community has already found various other places based on the September 2022 leaks. According to the GTA 6 mapping project, the following locations are a part of the upcoming game:

Homestead

Gator Keys

Port Gellhorn

Lake Leonida

Yorktown

Bohemia

Redhill

SERA

St. Joseph

Seaview

Peanut Island

Fairyland Forest

Ambrosia

It is worth noting that Vice City will be the main city in the 2025 title. It is expected to be an expansion of the 3D Universe Vice City and also has elements from real-life Miami. However, we will have to wait for the release date to know the exact outline of the new Leonida map.

