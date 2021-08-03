Is the Grotti Itali RSX a must-have vehicle in GTA Online?

GTA Online features a massive vehicle collection, most of which are high-end sports cars. The Grotti Itali RSX is one such car that is highly favored by players.

The GTA franchise has always been centered around vehicles. The open-world environment of the GTA games allows players to drive around in several vehicles across multiple categories.

The new Los Santos Tuners update, which focuses on underground car culture, was only launched recently. It drew the most players ever recorded in GTA Online, proving that GTA is, at its core, a car game.

Players spend a lot of time grinding in GTA Online, and much of the profit earned is spent on vehicles. Thus, they often need some guidance when deciding to spend this hard-earned virtual currency. This article will, thus, explore the Grotti Itali RSX to find out whether it is worth purchasing or not.

GTA Online: Is the Grotti Itali RSX an essential car in the game?

The Itali RSX is one of the best vehicles for racing in GTA Online. It boasts an extremely high top speed (135.30 mph) that can outperform most of the cars in the Supers class. It is an all-wheel-drive car with an above-average acceleration.

The RSX also has one of the best handlings in the Sports class, at par with the new tuners. Thanks to these features, it can beat faster vehicles quite easily.

The high acceleration and the 4WD system are enough to get it a quick start in every race. Coupled with its exceptional handling, the RSX is a beast in the hands of an experienced driver.

It also has a unique feature, an active aerodynamic wing that engages immediately after acceleration. This wing will cease to function if the car gets excessively damaged, which will slightly limit the handling.

With a design based mostly on the Ferrari F90 Stradale, the Itali RSX is a sight to behold. The carbon fiber splitters and side skirts somewhat resemble a Lamborghini Centenario.

The visual appeal alone is enough to justify buying the car, and it comes with extensive customization options. None of these modifications are whacky or over-the-top, and thus, players can maintain its premium look even after a trip to the mod shop.

Itali RSX Stats (Image via GTA Base)

The Itali RSX almost feels like a dream come true for sports car enthusiasts in GTA Online. It has everything one could desire in a sports vehicle, with a stunning look and a performance to match. So it shouldn't come off as a surprise that it is the most expensive car in the Sports class.

With a price tag of $3,465,000 at Legendary Motorsport, a player could need hours of grinding to afford it. A trade price of $2,598,750 is unlocked after helping return Moodymann to The Music Locker as a CEO, VIP, or MC President.

Thus, while the Itali RSX is definitely a great car to own in GTA Online, it is not essential. However, players who can afford it should definitely buy it.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul