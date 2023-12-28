Is GTA 5 still on PS Plus Extra: Everything you need to know

GTA 5 is one of the most popular Rockstar Games titles and has a massive player base spread across various platforms, including PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. Some subscription-based services also offer the title for free if the players purchase the membership. However, both PlayStation and Xbox keep changing their catalog and offer new games to the members.

Recently, there was news that Microsoft will remove GTA 5 from its free-to-play catalog, which has created panic among PS Plus Extra members, and they wish to know whether the game is still on the list or will be removed.

Read on to know more.

Unlike Xbox Game Pass, GTA 5 is still on PS Plus Extra

As mentioned before, GTA 5 fans on consoles are in a panic because their premium services will soon remove the title from the catalog. While this is a normal event that takes place at regular intervals, players still want to stay up-to-date about these things.

PS Plus Extra members have nothing to worry about as Grand Theft Auto 5 is still on the catalog and will continue to be so until PlayStation decides to remove it. Unlike the monthly refresh of the games, the titles in the Extra and Premium catalog don't get changed/removed at regular intervals. On top of that, they enjoy all the benefits that the base membership offers.

This allows the players ample time to finish and thoroughly enjoy the games without rushing. Since the GTA Online Chop Shop update rolled out recently, fans want to keep enjoying the content without having to worry about the game leaving the free catalog.

Expand Tweet

PS users started worrying about the situation after many Xbox Game Pass members were notified that Grand Theft Auto 5 will leave the free-to-play catalog in 2024. However, not many fans were surprised by this message as Microsoft has a habit of adding and removing this title from their list.

This is mainly because it is quite expensive to continuously license Grand Theft Auto 5 and its online multiplayer mode. On the other hand, Sony rotates games in its PS Plus catalog each month to offer the members something new but doesn't often remove the titles for the Extra and Premium members.

Expand Tweet

For January, PS Plus is offering these free games for all the members:

A Plague Tale Requiem

Evil West

Nobody Saves The World

Users can purchase the subscription for various prices that come under three categories:

Essential - $9.99/month

$9.99/month Extra - $14.99/month

$14.99/month Premium - $17.99/month

While the price of the Extra and Premium memberships might look high, the benefits that they offer are quite good, making them worth the money.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think GTA 5 will leave PS Plus catalog soon? Yes No 0 votes