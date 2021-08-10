GTA 5 is a game that has been out for the last eight years. Despite its longevity, the title is still dominating many sectors of the gaming industry.

Every so often, gaming services add titles to their roster to boost purchases and Xbox Game Pass does the same. Along with many of the games from Microsoft studios such as Forza Horizon 4, Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Minecraft, Xbox Game pass also features titles from other studios.

The Xbox Game Pass has been tied up with EA studios and Bethesda Softworks to provide exclusive titles from these respective studios. Recently, GTA 5 made a comeback to the Xbox Game pass.

Is GTA 5 still on Xbox Game Pass? All you need to know

GTA 5 was a part of the Xbox Game pass till the 8 August 2021, after which they discontinued with their tie up.

GTA 5 has been a part of the game pass on and off a few times before, and this might not be the last time players get to see GTA 5 on the service.

Rockstar games constantly works alongside gaming distributors to help grow their player base, and being a part of the Xbox Game pass helps new gamers try a title before making a purchase.

The Xbox game pass keeps changing its lineup every so often and adds new games for players to try out. Few titles remain good and consistent, which urges players to purchase a monthly subscription for the service.

The latest change in the lineup saw games like Ape Out and Crossing Souls removed on PC, while Darksiders Genesis, Don’t Starve, Final Fantasy VII and Train Sim World 2020 were taken out on all platforms.

Players who used to play GTA 5 on the Xbox, will now have to purchase the game from the Microsoft store for 29.99 $ for the Premium Edition. If they want the bundle packs they can get the Premium Edition with the Great White Shark card bundle for $44.99.

Other than that, they can also go for the Premium Edition with the Whale Shark Card bundle for $59.99, and the Premium Edition with the Megalodon Shark card bundle for $89.99.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul