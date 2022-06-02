Is a GTA 6 teaser at PlayStation State of Play likely?

GTA 6's rumor mill has been running on overdrive since Rockstar announced that the upcoming game was under development. There have been speculations about the game that mention possible maps, cities, a better game engine, and much more. That said, recent developments point towards the upcoming Sony State of Play revealing the trailer for the game, or at least that's what some fans seem to think.

This article talks about how possible it is for Rockstar to reveal its upcoming GTA game during the event.

Note: The views showcased in the article solely belong to the writer.

What are the possibilities of GTA 6 being revealed at the upcoming Sony State of Play?

The Sony PlayStation State of Play broadcast is scheduled to begin on June 2 at 3 PM PT/ 6 PM ET/ 10:30 PM GMT. The event will be approximately thirty minutes long and will feature first and third-party game trailers. Special attention will also be paid to the PSVR 2 and virtual reality games being designed for it.

That being said, GTA fans are pretty divided about the next edition's reveal at this event. It would be wrong to say that Rockstar does not use such platforms to announce its games. In the past, Grand Theft Auto 4 was announced at a Microsoft E3 in 2006. Furthermore, both Grand Theft Auto 5 current-gen and next-gen upgrades were announced at Sony events.

Chris’ Klippel @Chris_Klippel @videotech_ I think it might be early for the State Of Play. And that it won't be a big event compared to a PlayStation Showcase. Let's wait and see! I can't wait to know more! @videotech_ I think it might be early for the State Of Play. And that it won't be a big event compared to a PlayStation Showcase. Let's wait and see! I can't wait to know more!

However, Chris Klippel, an industry insider, feels that this State of Play event is a little too early for a GTA 6 reveal trailer. This is because the announcement of the game being in development came not too long ago, in early February.

Pyo 5️⃣ @mrpyo1 @PlayStation Imagine state of play ends with gta V online update 🤣 @PlayStation Imagine state of play ends with gta V online update 🤣😭

A major buzz kill is more likely, and experienced fans have quite a few points that led them to believe so.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is the to-be successor to the most popular game of all time. Announcing a game of this stature at a small indie-level event is highly unlikely.

The event will likely revolve around the PSVR 2, as Sony has stated, and featuring something that would overshadow the device would be a dumb move. The most likely event to take place will be a reveal of the much-awaited Trilogy: Definitive Edition Mobile. However, the development of those games has allegedly suffered a massive delay, and 2023 will be when they come out.

On the flipside, there could also be an announcement regarding GTA Online. This idea wouldn't be too far-fetched, though, as the time for Rockstar's summer update is just around the corner.

To sum it all up, a Grand Theft Auto 6 reveal at such a small-scale event is very unlikely, and it is also too early. The event will feature numerous first and third-party games which highlight the PSVR 2.

Fans should stop speculating so much and just hold out for a little longer for a word from the horse's mouth. The game's anticipation and hype have made it massive before its release, and announcements regarding a reveal trailer will most likely come directly from the devs.

