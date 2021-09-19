Is there a GTA Online car styled after the Koenigsegg CCX?

The majority of GTA Online's vehicles are modeled after real-world ones. The Överflöd Entity XF is a car found in-game that is based on the iconic Koenigsegg CCX.

GTA Online has an impressive collection of vehicles, and this list keeps growing with every update. Sports cars, supercars, and hypercars are among the most coveted vehicles in the game.

The Överflöd Entity XF belongs to the Supers class in the game and is a great car to purchase. Here's a look at the Entity XF and how it stacks up against its IRL counterpart.

GTA Online car based on the Koenigsegg CCX - The Överflöd Entity XF

Koenigsegg CCX

The Koenigsegg CCX is a mid-engine sports car produced by Koenigsegg Automotive AB, a Swedish automaker. Only 29 CCX's have been built, from 2006 to 2010. It is an 806 hp rear-wheel drive (RWD) vehicle with a top speed of around 245 mph. The car was praised for its precise controls and became an iconic supercar of its time.

Överflöd Entity XF

Although the Överflöd Entity XF is chiefly inspired by the Koenigsegg CCX, it has other design elements too. The rear hood, for example, has been taken from the Porsche Carrera GT. The taillights resemble those of the Koenigsegg Agera, while the headlights are modeled after the Silvia S15.

The Entity XF has a decent top speed and acceleration in GTA Online. Although it isn't the fastest, it can still hold its own against faster cars. Like the Koenigsegg CCX, it is also a rear mid-engine car. Unlike the original car, it has an AWD layout. However, the power distribution of 80% rear and 20% front makes it quite close to an RWD car.

The top speed of the Entity XF is around 121.5 mph*. Just like Koenigsegg, Överflöd is also portrayed as a Swedish car manufacturer in the GTA Universe. This car is available in GTA 5 Story Mode as well as Online. It also has the same price across both games. Players can buy the Entity XF from Legendary Motorsport for a reasonable price of $795,000.

There is no trade price available for this vehicle. As it is considered a 'High-End' vehicle, it cannot be picked up from the street in GTA Online. The resale price of the car in GTA Online is $477,000.

*Note: Top speed measured accurately in-game by Broughy1322.

