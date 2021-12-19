How good is the Enus Jubilee in GTA Online?

GTA Online players can now purchase the Enus Jubilee, a luxury SUV with exclusive features.

The vehicle takes inspiration from the real life Rolls Royce Cullinan. GTA Online players may recognize this from the earliest screenshots for The Contract DLC. Along with the Dewbauchee Champion, the Enus Jubilee was hyped up by Rockstar Games themselves.

GTA Online players will have to fork over a lot of money for this SUV. It's predictably expensive, given its status as a luxury vehicle. Its main value lies within its exclusive access to Imani Tech upgrades. Here is what players should consider before they buy the Jubilee.

Here is a look at the Enus Jubilee from GTA Online

The Enus Jubilee is now available for GTA Online. Players need to really consider its full capabilities, which is what this article intends to do. Here is a brief overview of the Jubilee and what it can do for the player.

Price and performance

The above video demonstrates how the Jubilee fares against other SUVs, particularly the Astron and Toros. It has really good acceleration for an SUV, but it lags behind at top speed. The Jubilee isn't nearly as fast as the Astron and Toros, even when it's fully upgraded.

With that said, this is not a slow vehicle by any means. The Jubilee cuts through corners rather easily, thanks to its smooth handling. GTA Online players can still get a lot of mileage here. It's not the best in its class, but it can still hold its own.

The Jubilee is sold through the Legendary Motorsport website. It normally costs $1,650,000, although players can unlock the trade price at $1,237,500. While it's supposed to be a luxury vehicle, it has a very basic interior. This can be slightly off-putting for certain players who want a little extra.

Various upgrades

GTA Online has recently introduced Imani Tech upgrades for a select few vehicles. Players can install a Remote Control Unit or Missile Lock-On Jammer, respectively. Unfortunately, the Jubilee can only have one and not the other. Players can also equip various weapons, such as machine guns and slick mines.

Should players buy the Jubilee?

The main strength of the Jubilee is that it has access to both the Remote Control Unit and the Missile Lock-On Jammer. It's arguably the cheapest vehicle that can equip these upgrades. GTA Online players should get the Jubilee if they also want these useful devices.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul