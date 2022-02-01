Is the Maxwell Asbo a worthy car to buy in GTA 5 Online?

GTA Online has an extensive catalogue of cars that can be grouped into different categories depending on their purpose. Some are designed for circuit racing, and others are ideal for street racing. Some vehicles are also designed for combat, complete with armour and weapons.

The Maxwell Asbo doesn't fit any of those roles, yet it is an intriguing car. It represents a real-world car that is frequently over-modified and is thus the GTA Online equivalent of a ricer car.

All you need to know about the Maxwell Asbo in GTA Online

Design, performance, and inspiration for the Asbo

The Maxwell Asbo is based on the Vauxhall Corsa C. The Asbo may be customized with a broad range of body kits and accessories, in line with Corsa's link with British youth culture. Some parts and paint jobs are outrageous, resulting in the ricer car stereotype.

A ricer car has been installed with outlandish modifications that have no practical purpose. The cars that are usually the targets of such changes have average performance, just like the Corsa.

The Asbo wheels will have a negative camber if the correct suspension improvements are installed. This also reflects Corsa's association with British youth culture and the ricer car stereotype.

Overall, Asbo's performance was mediocre at best. On takeoff, the wheelspin is considerable, although this regrettably says little about the engine's true power. Asbo is prone to spinouts, oversteer and significant body roll in sharp corners. Due to its relatively low resilience, it does not fare well in crashes either.

Should players buy the Maxwell Asbo?

Whether a player should own this car depends on what the player's purpose is. The Asbo is available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $408,000. This doesn't make it expensive, but it sure isn't a cheap car either.

However, the massive amounts of body parts and accessories available make the Asbo a fun car to have. As such, players should only buy the car if they wish to have a heavily customizable vehicle and nothing else. It isn't suitable for racing or any other practical purpose.

Most players who have played the Diamond Casino Heist may have already driven the Asbo. The car appears to be a getaway vehicle for the heist if the player chooses Karim Denz as the getaway driver.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar