Is the Nagasaki Ultralight worth getting in GTA Online?

GTA Online players could try something completely different with the Nagasaki Ultralight.

This powered hang glider is unlike most vehicles in the game. Based on the Air Creation Racer, it's both a tricycle and a lightweight aircraft. GTA Online players can maintain altitude for a limited amount of time. It's a great way to traverse the entire map.

However, this vehicle is more of an acquired taste. It's never going to be competitively viable by any means. Nonetheless, GTA Online players can still find enjoyment with the Ultralight. It's a very unique glider that allows players to briefly rule over the skies.

Here is what GTA Online players need to know about the Nagasaki Ultralight

The Ultralight was introduced back in the Smuggler's Run update. However, there have been a few improvements since then, particularly from the Doomsday Heist update. Without further ado, here's what players should know beforehand.

Price and performance

The Ultralight costs $665,000 on the Elias Travel website. Players can also unlock a trade price of $500,000. This requires the completion of three Air Freight Cargo Missions.

According to Broughy1322, this glider has a rather low top speed of 73.25 miles per hour. Whenever the player takes flight, keep in mind the low altitude. Players can only reach 4,800 feet in the air.

The Ultralight has very sharp turning capabilties on the ground. Players will also maintain a good distance when taking off and landing. This vehicle can easily cruise around the entire map, whether it's rolling hills or a mountainside.

Upgrades and modifications

GTA Online players will need to install various upgrades to make the Ultralight viable. For instance, players should consider getting the Muffled Carbon Propeller. It will allow them to go off the radar when gliding or cruising around. The Ultralight has very poor defense, which means it needs to avoid combat.

Players can also equip a powerful machine gun for offensive purposes. Ever since the Doomsday Heist update, it seems to have gotten stronger. Last but not least, players should add some countermeasures. One example is the Flare gun, which can disorient nearby homing missiles.

In conclusion

The Ultralight is a very underrated vehicle by GTA Online standards. It can easily traverse various landscapes, it can go off the radar, and it can reliably defend itself in combat situations. The above video demonstrates its multiple uses throughout the game.

Players with enough money should keep one in their personal Hanger.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

