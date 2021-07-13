Is the Ocelot Pariah the fastest car in GTA Online?

GTA Online is filled with a number of mind-blowing vehicles, each more versatile in nature than the other.

Some vehicles are naturally more equipped than others, but GTA Online has impeccable taste and diversity in the assortment of assets that they provide.

Every mission in GTA Online requires players to use a different type of vehicle. Some require a flying bike that can annihilate the enemy from above, whereas others may need a weaponized truck that can operate everything from a central location. There are a few missions, including exclusive jobs and GTA Races, which require vehicles that can move at the speed of light. These are perhaps the most popular types of vehicles in the game.

GTA Online features a number of extraordinarily fast vehicles, each more stunning and awesome than the other. This article, however, talks about the celebrated Ocelot Pariah and takes a look at the upgrades that allow it to be the fastest land vehicle in GTA Online.

What makes the Pariah the fastest vehicle in GTA Online?

The infamous Ocelot Pariah in GTA Online takes the appearance of the Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato. The grille and the headlights of the car seem to be heavily inspired by the Ferrari 812 Superfast and Ferrari Portofino.

The Pariah's recorded top speed is 110 mph (177 km/h), making it fast but not the fastest vehicle in GTA Online. However, when upgraded, it does leave many of its contenders in the dust.

With the EMS Engine Upgrade 1, the Ocelot produces a top speed of 112 mph/180 km/h.

EMS Engine Upgrade 2 gives the car a top speed of 115 mph/185.11 km/h.

EMS Engine Upgrade 3 allows the car to peak at a breathtaking top speed of 120 mph/193.1 km/h.

EMS Engine Upgrade 4 turns the Ocelot Pariah into the fastest land beast in GTA Online, recorded at a top speed of 126 mph/202.8 km/h.

In addition to being one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, the Pariah boasts excellent acceleration, impressive traction and nippy handling.

It may not be the fastest car in the game but it definitely makes for a great addition to the player's garage in GTA Online.

