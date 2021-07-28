Is the Ocelot Pariah the fastest vehicle in GTA Online in 2021

GTA Online is packed to the gills with a number of mind-blowing vehicles, each more versatile in nature than the other.

Some vehicles, naturally, are more equipped than others, but the overall assortment of assets in GTA Online stands for impeccable taste and diversity, a feat it never fails to achieve.

Every mission requires a different type of vehicle in GTA Online. Some require a flying bike that can annihilate the enemy from above, others a weaponized truck that can operate everything from a central location. Some missions, including exclusive jobs and GTA Races, require vehicles that can move at the speed of light. These are perhaps the most popular types of vehicles in the game.

GTA Online features a number of extraordinarily fast vehicles, each more stunning and awe-inspiring than the other. This article, however, talks about the celebrated Ocelot Pariah and takes a look at the upgrades that allow it to be the fastest land vehicle in GTA Online.

How is the Pariah the fastest vehicle in GTA Online?

The infamous Ocelot Pariah in GTA Online takes inspiration from the Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato. The grille and headlights seem to draw inspiration from the Ferrari 812 Superfast and Ferrari Portofino.

Recorded at a top speed of 110 mph/177 km/h, the Pariah is fast but not exactly the fastest vehicle in GTA Online, but when upgraded, it does leave many of its contenders in the dust.

With the EMS Engine Upgrade 1, the Pariah is recorded at a top speed of 112 mph/180 km/h.

With the EMS Engine Upgrade 2, the Pariah produces a top speed of 115 mph/185.11 km/h.

EMS Engine Upgrade 3 allows the car to produce a top speed of 120 mph/193.1 km/h.

EMS Engine Upgrade 4 turns the Ocelot Pariah into one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online, recorded at a top speed of 126 mph/202.8 km/h.

On top of being one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, the Pariah boasts quick acceleration, amazing traction and buttersmooth handling.

The Pariah may not be the fastest vehicle in the game but it definitely makes for a great addition to the player's garage in GTA Online.

