Is the Ocelot Penetrator a worthwhile purchase in GTA Online?

Supercars are often favored by GTA Online players for their high speed and aesthetic design. The Ocelot Penetrator is a supercar that is one of the cheapest in its class.

Cars are one of the most important assets that a GTA Online player can own. Buying the right car can be an excellent investment for climbing up the ranks. It will also come in handy during various missions and races.

The new Los Santos Tuners update is entirely focused on automobiles and underground racing. It became insanely popular, with the maximum number of players ever recorded on an update launch day.

This only serves to emphasize that cars are an important aspect of GTA Online. This article is centered around a particular car, the Ocelot Penetrator, and will discuss its upsides and downsides.

GTA Online: Is the Ocelot Penetrator worth buying in the game?

The Ocelot Penetrator is a supercar based on the Jaguar XJ220. It also shares some design elements with other car models from Lamborghini and Bugatti. It has old-school tri-spoke rims that give it a distinctly 90s look.

“Close your eyes. Cast your mind back to your early teens. You're lying in bed, hand gyrating at incredible speed under the covers, your eyes fixed on the torchlit centerfolds pinned to the back of your wardrobe. That sumptuous body, those exquisite curves, that billowing rear exhaust. Now open your eyes. Your hand is still in your pants, but the dream is real. Finish the job.” — Legendary Motorsport description.

With its all-around handling and outstanding speed and acceleration, the Penetrator is significantly faster than other supercars in the game. Despite its lengthy appearance, the Penetrator is quite maneuverable. This agility, combined with its top speed of 124 mph, makes the car perfect for races.

The car tends to oversteer if not handled properly during high-speed turns, which may lead to powersliding. The Penetrator is an M4 vehicle; that is, it has a mid-engine four-wheel-drive layout. This is what gives it such impressive handling capabilities and almost no wheelspin.

Players can launch off the starting line without any delay, making the Penetrator a premium racing vehicle. GTA Online players can purchase the Penetrator from Legendary Motorsport for a reasonable price of $880,000.

The Penetrator is one of nine HD Universe vehicles that have returned from the 2D Universe. Players looking for a fast racing car without spending much should opt for the Penetrator.

Note: Top speed measured by Broughy1322

Edited by Nikhil Vinod