Is it possible to play GTA 5 in VR in 2024?

There is no official way to play GTA 5 in VR, even in 2024. While the Rockstar Games title is available on many platforms today like PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC, it hasn't been made compatible with Virtual Reality (or simply VR) equipment. This is very unfortunate, as that makes for an additional level of immersion and could have provided an outlet for a very unique GTA 5 experience.

The title's community did come up with mods that allowed one to play GTA 5 in VR. Sadly, this mod doesn't work as intended following an update, meaning that it isn't exactly possible to play it in VR in 2024.

Here's what you should know about playing GTA 5 in VR in 2024

LukeRoss00's GTA 5 mod titled R.E.A.L. allows you to play GTA 5 in VR. It was released in 2020 and worked for quite a long time. To make it work, you would also require Script Hook V, which is essential for many other GTA 5 mods, as well as changing some gameplay settings in story mode.

The process was pretty straightforward and you could launch the title from Steam using a VR headset, such as Oculus Quest 2, connected to your PC. However, the R.E.A.L. mod does not work as intended anymore after a GTA 5 update/patch.

The mod's creator, LukeRoss00, also seems to have stopped updating it since July 2022.

Interestingly, downloading some rollback files would put the title in a previous state that was compatible with the R.E.A.L. mod. But these files have now been deleted from most sites on the internet. Hence, it is almost impossible to play GTA 5 in VR in 2024.

Even if you are somehow able to locate the rollback files, ensure that you make a backup of your installed GTA 5 files in case anything goes wrong. Additionally, do not load into GTA Online with mods installed as using third-party software can lead to account suspensions and bans.

Rockstar Games is very strict about these things and recently released a set of new Community Guidelines for GTA Online and Red Dead Online players.

With the GTA series' next chapter on the horizon, it seems quite unlikely that Rockstar will ever release official VR support for GTA 5. That said, fans hope that doing so is possible in GTA 6 but that remains to be seen.

Grand Theft Auto 6's release date will fall at some point in 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. PC is not on the list of systems compatible at launch, but Rockstar Games has a history of bringing new titles first on consoles, meaning that it might arrive on the platform later.

