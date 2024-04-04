Rockstar Games Community Guidelines for GTA Online and Red Dead Online (April 4 Update)

Rockstar Games has published a new set of Community Guidelines to promote a positive gaming experience for all players. Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer mode, GTA Online, has an incredibly large player base over multiple platforms such as PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Therefore, the establishment of such rules helps in maintaining an enjoyable online environment for everyone.

Notably, an AI-based voice chat moderation tool has also been introduced in GTA Online in the last few months to flag inappropriate behavior. Details of the kind of behavior that is not allowed under the new Community Guidelines have been listed on Rockstar's official website and the consequences can be severe.

Rockstar Games shares new Community Guidelines for GTA Online and Red Dead Online to promote fair play, respect, and safety for all players

Rockstar Games has spoken out against cheating and griefing in their online games. The former includes using cheats, hacks, or exploits via third-party software and the latter features spawn killing, and stream-sniping, among other ways of disrupting or annoying other players.

Those who play GTA Online regularly must be aware of how big of a problem griefing is in the game. Overpowered vehicles such as the Pegassi Oppressor MK II have become synonymous with this activity and this is why many detest them and hope that they do not return in GTA 6.

The new Rockstar Games Community Guidelines also touch upon being respectful, mentoring new players, or helping others with missions or gameplay. Bullying, harassment, threats, and attacks against a player's identity due to reasons like race, ethnicity, gender, age, religion, or sexual orientation, among others are strictly not allowed.

Rockstar has prohibited such activities (Image via Rockstar Games)

Additionally, players must not share images depicting graphic and/or sexually explicit content, gore, or animal abuse on their platform.

The penultimate section of the Rockstar Games Community Guidelines shared today deals with ensuring a safe online environment for all players. The studio states that they do not tolerate behavior that can cause any degree of harm to a player or promote real-world illegal activity.

More prohibited activities (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some aspects listed under this section are violent extremism, that is glorifying real-world terrorist or criminal organizations, promoting suicide, self-harm, endangering or exploiting minors, promoting scams and spams, or enabling real-world purchase of controlled substances like weapons or drugs.

The consequences for violating the new Community Guidelines depend upon the case and its severity. These can result in account suspensions and even bans. For those unaware, you cannot get your account unbanned in GTA Online.

Consequences for violating guidelines (Image via Rockstar Games)

Furthermore, the violations of the aforementioned guidelines will be reported to law enforcement if appropriate. Those who want to take a closer look at these new guidelines can click on the following link:

Rockstar Games Community Guidelines

Rockstar has also encouraged players to report such behavior via in-game tools or through their official website. While major DLCs and GTA Online weekly updates keep multiplayer titles fun, enforcement of such strict rules is important to ensure an enjoyable and safe online experience for all.

