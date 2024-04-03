GTA 6 developer Rockstar Games' 25th Holiday Party artwork leaks online: Report

Rockstar Games celebrated its 25th anniversary in December 2023 by releasing various souvenirs in Grand Theft Auto Online and the first trailer for GTA 6. However, according to a report, a new artwork from the studio’s 25th Holiday party has leaked, and it consists of various Easter eggs related to the studio.

Fans quickly noticed some interesting elements hidden in the artwork which made it instantly viral. The artwork showcased a modified version of the Rockstar logo. However, the actual source of the image is still unknown.

Rockstar Games’ new leaked logo generates curiosity among GTA fans

Expand Tweet

Immediately after the studio announced the GTA Online Summer Update 2024, the leaked Rockstar Games logo surfaced on the internet. While the logo looked spectacular from a distance, you can see various interesting details upon close inspection.

The artwork was engraved with various props from different video games published by the American gaming studio. However, the most intriguing detail that caught the community’s attention was a car in the bottom-right corner. While the outline of the vehicle was similar to the Bravado Banshee, fans pointed out that it has some different details, which could possibly be from GTA 6.

Expand Tweet

It is worth noting that the first trailer for the upcoming game showed many familiar cars, and the Banshee is confirmed to be one of the returning cars in GTA 6.

Another user pointed out a flamingo, which could either be from Red Dead Redemption 2 or Grand Theft Auto 6.

Expand Tweet

Some other props seen in the leaked Holiday Party artwork are as follows:

John Marston and Arthur Morgan’s hats

Expand Tweet

Grand Theft Auto 5 cover girl

Expand Tweet

Mr. Raspberry Jam

Expand Tweet

Chop’s collar tag

Expand Tweet

The Statue of Happiness

Expand Tweet

DMA Design became Rockstar North, popularly known as Rockstar Games, under Take-Two Interactive’s umbrella in 1998. Since then, the studio has released 38 projects belonging to various IPs. The leaked 25th Holiday Party artwork portrays the history of Rockstar Games perfectly.

The studio is scheduled to release its 39th project, Grand Theft Auto 6, in 2025. As usual, fans are eagerly looking for clues related to the game. Till now, the modified Banshee and the flamingo are the only references that have been discovered.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think the Banshee is from GTA 6? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion