Is there a reference to GTA 3 protagonist Claude in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition?

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition players may not know about a reference to Claude in the game, set in 1986, but there is. This is 25 years before the players meet Claude in Liberty City in 2001 in the GTA universe, a very curious Easter egg indeed.

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is packed full of Easter eggs, just like the original games. One of the most mysterious ones is the poster showing Claude from GTA 3 in Tommy's hotel room in the GTA Vice City remaster.

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition sees a Claude cameo, sort of

Tommy Vercetti's room upstairs at the Ocean View Hotel has a poster featuring Claude from GTA 3. Or at least the GTA fans are sure that it is him.

Players recognize Claude's pants and jacket as well as his hair. Of course, the way he is standing firing some sort of rifle also seems to be a dead give-away. But how can this be? The text on the poster is illegible and gives fans no further clues.

In GTA 3, the community can all agree that Claude is approximately 30 years old. This would mean that he was born around 1970 in the GTA world, making him still a teenager in 1986 when Vice City took place.

This does not seem to add up to the fact that there would be a 16 or 17-year old version of Claude depicted in what appears to be a movie poster in 1986. Could it be someone else? Perhaps someone related to Claude?

Here is one crazy theory about the Claude poster in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

In GTA Vice City, there is a radio interview with an actor called Claude Maginot. The interview on K-Chat radio is for the new film, In The Future, There Will Be Robots.

In GTA 4, there is mention of the Maginot theater, presumably named after the famous GTA actor. Claude Maginot even stars on the walk of fame at Vinewood in GTA 5.

Some gamers imagine that this Claude Maginot actor in Vice City could be the father of Claude from GTA 3. It makes sense in that he was an actor at the time and could have appeared on movie posters in the game without the players knowing or even making this connection.

Many players find this to be a fascinating theory as it makes sense when considering the GTA timeline. But the truth is that they may never get an accurate answer.

