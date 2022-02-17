Lagging player gets killed by human sticky bomb in GTA Online

GTA Online fans got a huge kick out of a video showing how after a player threw a sticky bomb at an NPC. Now a suicide bomber, the NPC ran around the corner.

In this article, we talk about what happened when a laggy player fell for this explosive NPC trap, and how others reacted to it. The clip was uploaded to the r/gtaonline subreddit by u/Mr_Strootle and has received nearly two thousand upvotes and over 60 comments as of this writing.

GTA Online players should be weary of panicked NPCs

The GTA Online player in this video did something that not many on Reddit had seen before. He turned an NPC into a roaming human explosive and sent it running in the direction of an attacking tryhard player.

The original poster obviously spotted another player on the map and planned his attack accordingly. He parked around the corner and ensured that the other gamer was headed his way before making his NPC bomb, which ran directly towards the lagging player.

Commenters had a lot to say on this thread.

Many Redditors chimed in with their own experiences of using this method of traveling C4. For some nostalgic gamers, it made them think back to a simpler time in the game. Apparently, this style of suicide sticky bomb attack used to be quite popular a few years ago. Some players even remembered using sticky bombs on passing cars to achieve a similar result.

Another commenter expressed frustration that whenever they did try this fun little sticky bomb method to kill an enemy, the NPC would run in the wrong direction or just not get close to the target at all.

Certainly, it is by no means the most reliable way to send more than one person to their death, but it is fairly entertaining. Dozens more fans on Reddit wanted to let the original poster know how impressed they were with his stunt.

GTA Online players are always looking for new, fun and innovative ways to get kills or simply annoy attacking enemies in the game.

Rest assured that at least some of the Redditors who saw this video clip will be returning to it, or even trying out this method for the first time within minutes of watching it. Perhaps there will be a new trend in this subreddit to see who can pull off the most stylish kills with an NPC sticky bomb.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee