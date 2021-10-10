GTA Online Redditor finds a hilarious way to force NPCs onto a stunt jump

GTA Online is a fun sandbox where players can do whatever they feel like to entertain themselves. For some, it is all about making money, while others prefer to enjoy the game in a variety of different ways. One such player, Reddit user u/Redissan9 posted a clip of how he forced NPCs to take the highway stunt jump.

The player parked two trucks in a way that speeding NPCs on the highway end up taking off the stunt jump ramp on the highway. The clip was uploaded to the GTA Online community on Reddit and players were quite amused by the footage. The post received 9609 upvotes and 64 comments.

GTA Online Redditor makes NPCs take a stunt jump in a hilarious way

The GTA Online subreddit is where many players post funny clips of things they do in the game. The highlighted post here shows one of the players making NPCs do a stunt jump by blocking the road. Reddit user u/Redissan9's clip got a lot of traction and many players have commented on the post.

Reddit user u/FishBait162 commented: "I would love to see more.", asking the player who posted the clip to show more NPC cars doing the stunt jump. The comment got 598 upvotes as it brought the truth to light by disclosing that only one car could do the jump and not many more.

u/Redissan9, who posted the clip, replied to the comment saying :"Tbh it's quite hard to replicate. I think this was the only npc that made it. They get stuck often, if not they normally fall down (and sometimes explode), most cars are not fast enough to make the jump anyway, and cops can also be a nuisance as you have to scare the drivers by shooting to make them go faster.. Maybe I can do this again and just record the cars falling to their doom."

One of the comments on the clip was posted by u/ninjadragon1119 where he said "The npc nailed the jump too", stating how the NPC landed the stunt jump perfectly. The observation received 219 upvotes and two people replied to the comment.

One of the replies on u/ninjadragon1119's comment was: "But what if r* said Stunt jump failed" stating that there is a chance that although the jump was done properly, the game will display the message that the jump has failed.

GTA Online Reddit user u/EarthPune120 humorously continued the joke and commented: "Stunt jump failed successfully" making a joke that although the stunt jump was performed successfully, the game would still show the message that the jump failed.

The GTA Online Reddit page is usually full of funny content that players post after anything fun happens in the game.

